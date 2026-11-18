JD Vance abruptly pulled out of a conference in New York on Wednesday, minutes before he was due on stage, after he was called into urgent meetings in Washington amid the wave of tech outages hitting banks, airports and the NSA.

Host Andrew Ross Sorkin broke the news in his opening remarks at the New York Times DealBook Summit in Manhattan, telling the audience the vice president had been asked to stay in DC.

‘We were going to be joined by the vice president, but I am sad to report that we got a call literally probably now 20 or 30 minutes ago that he is not going to be able to join us today,’ Sorkin said.

‘He was called to stay back in Washington. He was supposed to be wheels up this morning. As you know, Secret Service, because you lived through the lines, has been here all night, readying for his entrance here at DealBook.

‘All of this comes, of course, amid a series of outages from Microsoft, the NSA, the airline ground stop, JPMorgan, and Zelle, and I am told that he is needed in Washington to deal with a series of meetings that are taking place as we speak.’

https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16303151/jd-vance-crisis-talks-doomsday-blackout.html

Critical Java Security Flaw Sparks Global Cybersecurity Alert Across Three Nations | NewsX World

A critical Java security vulnerability has triggered warnings across the US, China and South Korea. Authorities urge immediate patching as experts warn hackers could exploit vulnerable systems to steal data or gain server access.

