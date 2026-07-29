Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
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Thanks for synthesising the pertinent points! Disparate strands is a good term for this whole sorry saga of collapse. May the new era bring greater equanimity - may take a while, but lets focus on creating this.

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