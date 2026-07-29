This is a long interview but I have extracted out of it what I consider the clearest (and, in my mind, accurate) description of how the wars since 2000 and now on Iran merge with the plans for the transformation of society into an AI-driven control grid in which we are all designed, unless we successfully stand up to it, individually and collectively, to become part of a hive mind.

In short, these are cult wars. That is increasingly how I see it, rather than the Iran-good: Israel/America - bad” dichotomy

The only thing he leaves out of the equation is the war against economies and energy infrastructure, discussed here.

Over the last six months, as strategic reserves have been released and issues papered over, the arteries of the global economy have closed. Oil reserves are now scraping bottom. Food and water crises have been declared. And the control systems that were once UN/WEF tabletop exercises have gone live.



We are at the inflection point: the moment the technocratic system inserts itself between humanity and nature, between us and the source of life itself.



This is it.

TRANSCRIPT

If you take mass migration into Europe and Britain as an example, you can look at it in and of itself. You can see it as government incompetence. You can ask why they are allowing all these people in when they don’t know who they are, and conclude that it is simply a useless government. Or you can see it from a much bigger picture point of view, and ultimately it goes into the astral dimension. That’s where this real manipulation is coming from.

This global cult of secret societies, this global network of secret societies with an interlocking mission control, ultimately represents this astral force within the human band of frequency. That’s what this world is: a band of frequency.

Therefore, if you only look at the play-out level of the governments that allow it to happen or encourage it to happen, then you’re not seeing where it’s coming from.

I have this phrase: “Know the outcome and you’ll see the journey.” It’s knowing what the planned outcome is that shows you the journey, day after day, moving towards that outcome.

They want the centre of global power to move eastwards

One of the things they want to do is destroy the West because they want the centre of global power to move eastwards to places like China. This whole BRICS alliance is all part of it as well. Iran is part of BRICS, Iran is close to China, and Iran is close to Russia.

You can see Trump’s actions. Trump was put in to destroy America and to create mayhem, particularly in the West, though globally as well. He’s done it because he’s a gopher.

Part of the process of destroying the West is to introduce a completely different culture with completely different religious beliefs.

Project for the New American Century

You’ve got to go back through the sequence to see it unfolding because one thing leads to another. It’s like dominoes falling. If you push the right domino, the sequence starts.

If you go back to, for instance, 9/11, you had a Zionist-dominated, Israel-dominated organisation called the Project for the New American Century. It issued a document in September 2000 listing a series of countries that it wanted to regime-change in the Middle East, actually for Israel.

It was Iraq under Saddam Hussein. It was Iran, ultimately—they’ve got there now. It was Libya, and it was Syria under Assad, and Libya under Gaddafi. They wanted to regime-change these countries.

What it said in this document was that this process of transformation, all these regime changes, would necessarily be slow without a “new Pearl Harbor.”

Many of the people who wrote that document came to power with George Bush in January 2001. A year after the document was published, to the month—you’ll find it all in my books in great detail—you had 9/11.

Now, 9/11 first of all produced the Patriot Act, which was clearly written before 9/11 because of the nature of it and how quickly it came out.

With the justification of saying Bin Laden did it, they invaded Afghanistan, which they said was protecting and hiding Bin Laden.

The sequence started. Soon after that, in 2003, you had the invasion of Iraq based on the lie of weapons of mass destruction—Tony Blair and George Bush—but they’re just gophers. This was orchestrated by forces much deeper in the shadows.

Then you had Libya.

Interestingly, with the invasion of Iraq you had Republican George Bush and Labour Party Tony Blair, who were supposed to be political opposites. Not really, but supposedly.

When Libya was invaded and Gaddafi was killed, right in accordance with the Project for the New American Century from September 2000, you had David Cameron, who was a Conservative, and Barack Obama, who was a Democrat. Again, they were supposed to be on different political sides.

So the process started of creating mayhem in the Middle East.

Now they’ve got rid of Assad, of course, by using Islamic terrorists, one of whom is now running Syria on behalf of the cult.

The Project for the New American Century’s demands from September 2000 are being ticked off one by one. Now they have Iran, which was the country they most wanted to take.

Mass migration

As a result of the mayhem in the Middle East, people started moving. You know which way they’re going to move because they aren’t going south into Africa. They’re going to go north into Europe.

What you then do—and you manipulate this through overwhelmingly Israeli networks—is create a situation where people genuinely flee war and mayhem originally. Then, on the back of them, you bring vast numbers of what I called economic migrants who weren’t fleeing war. They were simply tagging on to the end of it and adding to the numbers.

They moved up into Europe, into the European countries, and ultimately into Britain.

Creating division

As you rightly say, when you look at the boats, the dinghies coming across the English Channel, they’re overwhelmingly military-age men.

What you do, because it’s all part of it, is create a situation where the indigenous population says, “Hold on a minute. There are people born in Britain sleeping in the streets who can’t get a house, can’t get a home, can’t get a job, and these migrants are coming in and you’re giving them homes, money, phones, and putting them in hotels.”

What’s that doing? It’s creating division.

Why are governments—not just Britain—giving all these incentives for migrants to come? Because that’s the game. The game is to increase the numbers and the numbers and the numbers until you create enormous division, resentment, and ultimately civil war between the different populations, the different belief systems, and the different ideas of how a country should be.

Now you see so many mayors of major cities in Britain with migrant backgrounds making decisions based on those backgrounds. You’ve got Khan in London, but many others too.

The whole thing has been orchestrated, just as it’s being orchestrated in Europe.

Instead of looking only at the level where it’s playing out, you’ve got to look at where it’s coming from.

The war on Iran

I’ve been saying since this Iran war, triggered by Israel and the United States, started, that it wasn’t going to end because it’s a cult war. These are just gophers playing it out.

It isn’t going to end until the transformation of society that it’s designed to trigger is happening, and is very close to happening now.

When Trump says, “We’re in talks,” or “We’ve got a deal,” you sit there and think, “No, you haven’t.” It’s not going to stop until society is transformed in the way the war was designed to transform it.

If you look at the dynamics in that area now—with the closure, off and on but mostly on, of the Strait of Hormuz, and the potential for the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen to shut the Red Sea route for getting oil and resources out of the Middle East—the consequences for the world economy are potentially catastrophic.

That’s why the war is happening.

People focus on, “What’s Trump saying today? Does he say there’s a deal? Now he says he’s going to destroy civilisation.”

When you get to that cult level, you see it’s a cult war, and it’s not going to end.

This whole migration situation is a cult operation .

George Soros, through his Open Society Foundations and many others, has orchestrated this movement of migrants out of the Middle East. He’s portrayed as not supporting Israel, but actually that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Because he presents himself as being of the Democrat Left, he has to be seen as pandering to the beliefs of the orthodox Left while still carrying out the Netanyahu agenda, which is to move all these people into Europe and the West.

If you look at the extremes of the rabbinical belief system and the agenda of the Israeli government, they call the West “Edom” for historical reasons.

Some of the more extreme rabbis openly say, as one of them put it, “Islam is our broom for Europe.” The idea is to send massive numbers of Islamic migrants into Europe and Britain to create division and take over because they want to destroy Edom. They want to destroy the West.

Ironically, people like Tommy Robinson and others who articulate the frustration of the population over migration are vehemently pro-Israel.

Yet Israel, demonstrably, if you do the research, is orchestrating the movement of migrants into Europe.

Then you’ve got the migrants, especially the Islamic migrants, who are extremely antagonistic towards Israel—the opposite of the Robinsons—yet they are being manipulated by Israel to become this broom that creates divide and rule in Europe and Britain.

Until we take a breath and let go of these manipulated belief systems called religions—which divide and rule and limit your sense of possibility—and realise that all of us, Muslim, Christian, or whatever, are in the sights of the same gun...