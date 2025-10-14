Very early this morning a financial “whale” took out about five hundred million in SHORTS against Bitcoin. Social media accounts are saying the last time this particular “whale” did this, the crypto markets dropped 50%-80%.

Here is the trade info:

Then, minutes ago, the U.S. government shifted 667.6 BTC - roughly $74.7 million - from a seized assets wallet to a fresh address.

No panic yet, but traders are tracking it like hawks.

Moves like this have preceded major sell-offs before, though analysts say this one looks like routine housekeeping - tightening custody and spreading risk.

Still, when Washington moves Bitcoin, crypto holds its breath.

It has to be serious for RNZ to even mention it

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/575935/is-the-share-market-about-to-crash

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/oct/08/bank-of-england-warns-of-growing-risk-that-ai-bubble-could-burst

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cg5ej03p604o