Something is happening in Crypto - and it looks worrisome
Very early this morning a financial “whale” took out about five hundred million in SHORTS against Bitcoin. Social media accounts are saying the last time this particular “whale” did this, the crypto markets dropped 50%-80%.
Here is the trade info:
Then, minutes ago, the U.S. government shifted 667.6 BTC - roughly $74.7 million - from a seized assets wallet to a fresh address.
No panic yet, but traders are tracking it like hawks.
Moves like this have preceded major sell-offs before, though analysts say this one looks like routine housekeeping - tightening custody and spreading risk.
Still, when Washington moves Bitcoin, crypto holds its breath.
It has to be serious for RNZ to even mention it
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/business/575935/is-the-share-market-about-to-crash
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/oct/08/bank-of-england-warns-of-growing-risk-that-ai-bubble-could-burst