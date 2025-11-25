Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
1h

Think of a soccer ball. Black and white pentagons - a way of discreetly referencing pentagrams or pentacles.

what else is made of black and white geometric shapes?

the floors of masonic lodges.

soccer BAAL.

the phoenician vessel says it all - satan is back. moloch has returned. the man of lawlessness will soon reveal himself and then Christ will make his presence here on Earth known to all.

Things are gonna get Biblical.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture