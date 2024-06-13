BEWARE: You had better stop eating those tasty eggs from your chickens in your garden.

The eggs from those battery hens are so much better for you! (lol)

You had better, also avoid that organic, raw milk while you’re at it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has ordered the US government to “secure” hundreds of millions of “preventative” bird flu vaccine doses manufactured by a Bill Gates-linked company.

According to the WHO, the urgent purchase of the bird flu vaccine doses are necessary because the world is “headed for another pandemic.”

The European Union has also been ordered to “secure” an initial forty million bird flu vaccine doses following the WHO’s announcement.

The vaccine doses are understood to be a “preventative” avian flu vaccine for 15 countries with the first shipments heading to EU member state Finland, officials announced on Monday.

The vaccine is manufactured by Bill Gates-linked biotech company CSL Seqirus who boasted the vaccine is essential for “pandemic preparement” while announcing a US government award in response to avian influenza.

According to the officials, the “preventative” doses are intended for those most at risk of exposure to the virus, such as poultry farm workers and veterinarians. Canada and Britain are also in the process of securing hundreds of millions of preventative vaccine doses.

“When it comes to avian influenza we are continuously and actively monitoring the situation…and tomorrow, with our Member States, we are ensuring access to over 40 million doses of avian influenza vaccine to protect those most exposed. Deliveries to countries that have immediate needs are already on their way,” said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides. Reuters reports:

The H5N1 virus has spread across most of the U.S. states affecting primarily poultry and in recent months over 80 dairy farms.

So far, there have been no confirmed human-to-human transfers though three people in the U.S. were infected after exposure to infected cattle since April 1.

There are no active cases in humans or in cattle in the EU, as of early June according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

“Transmission to humans remains a rare event and no sustained transmission between humans has been observed so far,” the ECDC said in a weekly report for June 1-7.

“The risk of zoonotic influenza transmission to the general public in EU/EEA countries is considered to be low.”

The Commission, through HERA, has already secured 111 million doses from GSK and Seqirus of pandemic influenza vaccines, which can be adapted to any prevailing flu strain.