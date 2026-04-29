The following is an extract from David Icke’s book, “the Road Map”

Soul and Spirit disconnection

The most important goal for the Archontic manipulators is to ensure that humanity is further disconnected from Divine Spark awareness and the infinity that we really are. The AI hive mind is adding another layer of disconnection and healers working with the energetic fields of clients noticed a difference in the fake vaccinated immediately after the jabs. Thomas Mayer correlated many of these findings in the book, Corona Vaccines from the Spiritual Perspective. Consequences on Soul and Spirit, and the Life after Death. He features the experiences of many healers of different techniques and psychologists. Many treated people before and after the jab and noticed an obvious even extreme transformation. One said that fake vaccinated patients appeared ‘dense’ and ‘dull’ as if ‘enclosed within themselves’. Another said they were ‘deeply shocked by effects these vaccines have without people becoming aware of any of them’. Some healers described seeing ‘dark entities’ in the auric fields of the jabbed which ‘inhibited functions’. There was ‘stagnation and rigidity’. Tissues felt ‘as if held in a tight grip, unable to breathe or move, they were no longer able to vibrate’. One patient who once had extensive dreams no longer dreamed after the shot. A healer quoted in the book says:

I also notice with vaccinated people that the aura, which was previously strong and colorful, collapses and becomes gray … when I meet vaccinated people, my eyes often ‘search’ for the aura, but all I can see is a smooth gray surface, like concrete. This confuses me; no other color appears ... … It is frightening to see the vaccinated clients deteriorate. Their skin color changes, they seem to have aged years, lymph nodes are swollen for a long time, the aura is ‘tattered’ and many of them smell unpleasant.

The smell is described as ‘sweetish and penetratingly unpleasant’.

Other healers said: I noticed immediately the change, very heavy energy emanating from [the] subtle bodies … The scariest thing was when I was working on the heart chakra, I connected with her Soul: it was detached from the physical body … as if it was floating in a state of total confusion … … I understood that this substance is indeed used to detach consciousness so that this consciousness can no longer interact through this body that it possesses in life … where there is no longer any contact, no frequency, no light, no more energetic balance or mind … It is shattering!

People become Non-Player Characters driven only by the Astral program running through the body, and for those that have the full-blown content the fake vaccines are like a form of possession:

Patients who have been coming for many years, for whom eurythmy therapy has always been a decisive help, suddenly can no longer feel … holding the head with both hands repeated the perception of holding a completely hollow, empty head … The etheric brain and the pineal gland felt like dried up and shrivelled ... otherwise perceptible surficial craniosacral rhythm was not perceptible … … With none of my other clients, after more than 20 years of experience, have I ever had such experiences … I am deeply shocked by what these vaccinations do to people, without them noticing anything … I had the feeling that there was a dark being on top of her, inhibiting all functions. Stagnation and rigidity. The tissue was as if held, could not breathe and could not move, was no longer able to pulsate … With one patient I had the experience of massaging a ‘corpse’ …

Healers said they saw ‘visible changes in the face’ which became ‘like a mask’ … ‘that which wants to shine through is missing’. They described changes in the ‘core being’ and one said: ‘I know these clients well, but somehow, they are no longer there … In the aftermath of a session, I no longer feel the person, even though they were physically there.’ A very common theme is disconnection or separation of the ‘physical’ body and the immediate etheric body from expanded states of awareness – exactly what I am talking about.

One healer said:

On the level of the intellectual Soul, we experienced a blockage between the forehead and the crown chakra [an energy vortex at the top of the head]. We interpreted this as implying a separation of the intellectual Soul from the higher self.

I have spoken with large numbers of people since the fake vaccine rollout who speak of the psychological as well as ‘physical’ health challenges of jabbed family and friends. You can see why. We are talking further disconnection from expanded awareness. I should stress that not all fake vaccinated people were as described here, and this is likely to be confirmation that not everyone has yet had the full-blast version. Others responded to treatment and if not back to their previous state were very much improved.