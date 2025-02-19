THE POTENTIAL SUSPENSION OF COVID-19 VACCINES FOR ALL AGE GROUPS IS BEING DISCUSSED WITHIN U.S. HEALTH AGENCIES.

Covid jabs in the U.S. could face suspension for all age groups under proposed plans supported by key health figures associated with the Trump Administration, according to a report in British legacy media.

Several experts being considered for top roles in federal health agencies endorse the claim that the vaccines are linked to widespread side effects and fatalities.

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, nominated to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has signed a petition calling for mRNA vaccines to be paused and reevaluated, citing concerns over links to excess deaths in highly vaccinated countries.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the Department of Human Services, has also expressed doubts and could influence future vaccine policies.

Other advisors, including British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra, have openly supported halting the shots.

The mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna pose health risks, including heart issues and immune disorders.

Two states, Idaho and Montana, are already considering legislation to ban mRNA Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, mainstream experts, including Dr. Paul Offit, argue the vaccines “remain safe”.

How a ban would be implemented is still not clear. A total ban would require the FDA withdrawing its approval status for safety or effectiveness reasons.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-14174091/Covid-vaccine-faces-ban-Americans-radical-U-turn-Trump-team.html?s=09