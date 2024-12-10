Hundreds of vials containing live viruses have gone missing from a laboratory in Australia, sparking an investigation.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls announced today that 323 samples of live viruses—including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus—went missing in 2021 in a "serious breach of biosecurity protocols."

The breach was discovered in August 2023, with nearly 100 of the missing vials containing Hendra virus, which is deadly. Two of the vials contained hantavirus, while 223 vials contained samples of lyssavirus.

Stock image of vials in a laboratory (main) and virus particles (inset). Hundreds of vials containing samples of deadly viruses have gone missing from a lab in Australia. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Hendra virus was first discovered in the mid-1990s after infecting and killing several horses in Australia. Only a handful of humans have caught the disease after being infected by horses, but a large proportion of infected people died.

"Hendra virus has a 57 percent fatality rate in humans and has had a devastating impact on those who have been infected, their families and on the veterinary and equine industries in areas where the virus spills over," Raina Plowright, a professor at the department of public and ecosystem health at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine, previously told Newsweek.

Hantavirus is carried by rodents and can cause Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which has a mortality rate of around 38 percent, while lyssavirus is similar to rabies and also has a very high mortality rate.

The lab has not been able to conclude if the viruses were destroyed or removed from secure storage, but they do not appear to have been stolen.

"There is nothing to suggest that these have been taken from the laboratory. Secondly […] we don't have any evidence that Hendra virus has been weaponized in any way in any research laboratory," Nicholls said at a press conference.

"Of course, all this kind of research is taken in secret, but we are not aware that this has been weaponized in any way. The process of weaponizing a virus is very sophisticated, and is not something an amateur does."

The samples appear to have gone unaccounted for after a freezer they were being stored in at Queensland's Public Health Virology Laboratory broke down.

"It's this part of the transfer of those materials that is causing concern," Nicholls said, as reported by local news ABC.

"They were transferred to a functioning freezer without the appropriate paperwork being completed. The materials may have been removed from that secure storage and lost, or otherwise unaccounted-for."

According to a statement from the Queensland government, there is "no evidence of risk to the community from the breach," as the viruses would have degraded very quickly and subsequently become harmless to humans.

"It's difficult to conceive of a scenario whereby the public could be at risk," Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said in the statement.

"It's important to note that virus samples would degrade very rapidly outside a low temperature freezer and become non-infectious.

Gerrard notes that the samples were incredibly unlikely to have been thrown away in geeral waste, and were probably destroyed in an autoclave as per usual lab protocol.

"Importantly, no Hendra or Lyssavirus cases have been detected among humans in Queensland over the past five years, and there have been no reports of Hantavirus infections in humans ever in Australia," Gerrard explained.

An investigation into the breach has been initiated, which hopes to find out exactly how these viruses went missing and what prevented the discovery of the breach for nearly two years.

"With such a serious breach of biosecurity protocols and infectious virus samples potentially missing, Queensland Health must investigate what occurred and how to prevent it from happening again," Nicholls said in the statement.

"The Part 9 Investigation will ensure nothing has been overlooked in responding to this incident and examine the current policies and procedures in operation today at the laboratory," he said.

"I'm advised Queensland Health has taken proactive measures since discovering the breaches including retraining staff to ensure ongoing compliance with required regulations and an audit of all relevant permits to ensure accountability and correct storage of materials."

The United States recorded a million new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, shattering the global record it previously set, and making the U.S. by far the hardest-hit nation of the pandemic.

On Monday morning, the U.S. reported 55,114,057 confirmed cases.

By midnight, the tally had risen to 56,190,946 - an increase of well over a million in under 24 hours.

There have now been 827,753 deaths in the U.S. from COVID-19. There were 826,065 deaths during the same time frame analysis performed by DailyMail.com, meaning fatalities increased by 1,688 over the same timespan that infections surged by one million.

Monday's number is almost double the previous record of about 590,000 set just four days ago in the U.S., which itself was a doubling from the prior week.

Outside the U.S., the highest number of cases recorded in a single day was in India, when more than 414,000 people were diagnosed on May 7, 2021.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10366845/US-records-ONE-MILLION-new-COVID-infections-single-day.html

BIRD FLU: WILL DEEP STATE HIT TRUMP WITH ANOTHER PANDEMIC?

Last week Russian President Putin warned that President-elect Donald Trump was not safe and could be the target of another assassination attempt before his Jan. 20 inauguration. Days ago, a former U.S. Secret Service agent also warned that he fears there will be another attempt to kill Mr. Trump. We will also talk today about the possibility of a bird flu pandemic and lock down during Mr. Trump’s new administration. And finally, we will give you a World War III update on the stunning developments in Syria over the weekend.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/09/2024

Watch HERE

SPIKE Protein Storms EVERY Organ in Your Body!