Five days ago the United States lost a $220 million drone over the Strait of Hormuz. And nobody told you.

On February 22, an MQ-4C Triton, registration 169660, transmitted emergency code 7700 at 32,900 feet over the strait and vanished from Flightradar24. Gone. No wreckage announcement. No CENTCOM statement. No Pentagon briefing. The most advanced maritime surveillance drone in the American arsenal disappeared over the most contested waterway on earth during the largest military buildup since 2003, and the silence is deafening.

This is the same location, the exact same coordinates over the strait, where Iran shot down an RQ-4A Global Hawk in June 2019 using a Khordad-3 surface-to-air missile. That incident nearly triggered a war. Trump approved strikes, then recalled them with planes already in the air. Seven years later, another high-altitude surveillance drone vanishes in the same spot, and the Pentagon says nothing.

Defense Security Asia and Defense-UA report Iranian electronic warfare is suspected. Not a missile. Electronic warfare.

If confirmed, this means Iran did not destroy the Triton. Iran hijacked it. Seized its control link, overwhelmed its GPS navigation, and either crashed it into the Gulf or worse, landed it intact the way Iran captured the RQ-170 Sentinel in 2011 by spoofing its GPS and guiding it down like a lost bird.

Now connect this to what China has been delivering.

X accounts with intelligence community sourcing report China has transferred advanced electronic warfare systems to Iran capable of jamming carrier-based F-35s. EADaily reports the US “blames Russia and China” for the loss. If Iranian EW systems, built with Chinese technology, can seize control of an MQ-4C Triton flying at 33,000 feet, those same systems can disrupt the communications and targeting links that the entire strike architecture depends on.

The F-22s suppress radar. The B-2s carry bunker busters. The carriers launch strike packages. All of it relies on data links, GPS targeting, and command signals traveling through electromagnetic spectrum that Iran, with Chinese hardware, just demonstrated it can dominate over the strait.

You do not spend $67 billion on stealth and then lose your surveillance drone to electronic warfare five days before a potential strike. That is not a setback. That is a capability demonstration by the other side, proving they can blind you over the waterway you need to control.

The Pentagon’s silence is the loudest signal. When you lose a $220 million asset to a technical malfunction, you say so immediately because the alternative narrative is worse. When you say nothing for five days, it is because confirming what happened reveals a vulnerability you cannot afford to acknowledge while 500 aircraft and two carriers sail into the same electromagnetic environment.

Iran just showed it can turn the lights off over Hormuz. And Washington is pretending nobody noticed.

BY: Shanaka Anslem Perera

Iran just went dark (Electronically). Again. As of Feb 26, 2026, internet access and GPS signals across Iran are reportedly blacked out nationwide. Not throttled. Not slowed. Gone.

Over 92 million people digitally cut off.

This follows the massive January 8 shutdown — one of the most extreme blackouts in modern history — imposed during nationwide anti-regime protests.

Here’s what’s different now:

• Global internet reportedly severed

• Domestic National Information Network disrupted

• GPS signals jammed (Starlink targeted)

• Satellite broadcasts affected

• VPNs failing

Why?

Because control of information is control of power.

During the January unrest:

– Internet traffic dropped ~50% for weeks

– Online sales collapsed ~80%

– Millions lost banking + medical access

– Protest coordination was crippled

Authorities are reportedly pushing a “two-tiered internet” model — unrestricted access for regime insiders, isolation for everyone else.

Digital apartheid.

And this blackout lands during nuclear talks in Geneva — as U.S. forces mass in the region and both sides trade war threats.

This isn’t just censorship.

It’s a battlefield tactic.

Cut communications.

Break coordination.

Control the narrative.

Operate without scrutiny.

The 21st-century authoritarian playbook isn’t tanks in the streets.

It’s silence.

If this model holds, expect others to copy it.

Digital isolation is becoming a regime survival weapon.

This story has been removed

But is here

But is here

The “Pentagon Pizza Index” more than TRIPLED this afternoon at the 3:00 Hour; the precise hour President Trump promised he would “make a decision” about Iran.

The “Pentagon Pizza Index” is an automated monitoring of the levels of business being done at the Pizza places nearest to the Pentagon.

A long time ago, people realized that whenever the US is going into a big military situation, the Pizza places near the Pentagon get big spikes in business - and the nearest Gay Bars get very quiet . . . .

The Russian Embassy in Tehran is immediately evacuating all of its staff.

THAT is what many, many, many, people have been watching for. When the Russians do THAT, it’s because they absolutely, positively know that a military attack is imminent.

With Russia’s evacuation of its Embassy in Tehran; “the Balloon has gone up.”

President Trump said yesterday that he would make a decision on Iran “before 3:00 PM” today. It is now 2:20 PM.

It appears Russian Intel got the word of Trump’s decision.

Both Tel Aviv and another place called Ra’anana in Israel have opened public bombs shelters.

The United States has evacuated “non-essential” staff and families of Diplomats, from the US Embassy in Jerusalem and from Israel.

As this story is published, it is 12:56 PM eastern US time on Friday, February 27, 2026. President Trump said yesterday he will “make a decision about Iran BEFORE 3:00 PM (eastern time) today. That’s two hours from now.

Meanwhile, elsewhere, Major shipping firm Maersk is rerouting some upcoming sailings from the Suez Canal to the passage around Africa due to constraints in the Red Sea area amid “regional tensions.”

Australia told dependents of diplomats in Israel to leave.

Australia told dependents of diplomats in Lebanon to leave and authorized voluntary departures for family members of diplomats in the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar.

China’s embassy in Israel urged citizens to increase security precautions.

China advised citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and urged citizens there to evacuate.

UK has withdrawn staff from its embassy in Iran.

The UK has issued a warning against travel to Israel.

Kazakhstan urges citizens to exit Iran.

All U.S. Air Force refueling tankers have been pulled out of Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

🚨BREAKING: US airlift overnight and into the morning toward the Middle East is HUGE...

Beijing ramps up military teamwork with Tehran, creating a high-tech watch over American ships and planes in the Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean, potentially tipping the scales in any showdown.

🔸 China’s Liaowang-1 surveillance ship acts as a floating high-tech spy hub that tracks US missile launches and naval movements in real time, while sharing intel that could provide Iran with an early warning system.

🔸 Iran now has access to China’s vast network of over 500 satellites, which deliver crystal-clear views of US aircraft carriers like the USS Abraham Lincoln and help spot potential threats from afar.

🔸 The powerful Type 055 destroyers, often dubbed “carrier killers” due to their long-range missiles and advanced radar, are leading the fleet alongside Type 052D ships, signifying a major escalation in China-Iran defense ties through joint naval drills with Russia.

🔸 Iran has completely transitioned to China’s Beidou navigation system, abandoning US GPS to prevent interference, and it has already demonstrated reliability in recent military exercises while severing dependencies on American technology.

🔸 This enhanced cooperation also involves potential deals for supersonic anti-ship missiles like the CM-302, along with additional spy vessels such as Ocean No.1 surveying the region, which could effectively blunt US strikes and reshape power dynamics in the area.

Will China’s help to Iran make America rethink its aggression?

MEDIA

It does not even feature on CNN's page!

Likewise, the village press

The Guardian

Israeli press

