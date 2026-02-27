We appear to be hours or, at most, days, from an aggressive attack on Iran. Once having put all your pieces into place it is not easy to just call it all off and given the personages involved that’s not going to happen.
Meanwhile 99% are totally ignorant.
I am sure that this war will come to Americans
I have only listened to the following interview and I recommend listening. These are two of the most well-informed and rational commentators - one with a background in diplomacy and intelligence; the other the military.
One thing that comes out from the interview is the extent to which Iranians are (like the Russians), well-educated and rational. In university they study western philosophy.
By contrast, in the West the people leading this are ill-educated, understanding nothing of their adversary and what motivates them.
They are also guided by their emotions.
Well - worthwhile the listen
The MOMENTUM of WAR in IRAN /Alastair Crooke & Lt Col Daniel Davis
Also, just out from Douglas MacGregor
Douglas Macgregor: US-Iran Diplomacy Fail - Full-Scale War Coming Soon
Ritter’s Rant 078: Rumors of War
This is a day old but likewise, figures two wise and informed Americans
HIGH ALERT! Americans Will Die for Israel’s Evil War with Iran | Redacted w Clayton Morris
