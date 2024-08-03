Now that the funeral ceremonies for Hamas chief, Haniyeh are over things are deteriorating very quickly.

Here is a collection of live updates.

I cannot take responsibility for the accuracy of the information amidst the fog of war

Thousands attend funeral prayers for Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh ahead of his burial.

Thousands of people gathered at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul al-Wahhab Mosque in the Qatari capital, Doha, for the funeral prayers of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The 62-year-old was assassinated in Iran along with his bodyguard on Wednesday in what the Palestinian group called “a treacherous Zionist raid”. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Amid tight security, mourners gathered in the national mosque’s compound hours before Friday noon prayers began to pay their respects to Haniyeh, who lived in Doha for the past several years.

From Hal Turner

Much of the Middle East is seven (7) Hours ahead of U.S. East Coast Time. This story is being published around 10:35 AM EDT, meaning it is now 5:35 PM Over in Iran and Israel.

Iran's funerals are now complete from the Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh and the Ayatollah Khamenei remarked today "The fun begins after the funeral."

So as you read this, "the window is now open" for kinetic hostilities between Iran and Israel to commence at any moment.

Thirty five minutes ago, at 10:00 AM eastern US time, the island nation of Cyprus announced an immediate halt to all civilian air traffic. This is a deadly serious sign of imminent hostilities.

Cyprus had previously agreed to allow US and UK fighter jets to use bases on Cyprus to defend Israel from Hezbollah and Iran. Hezbollah, upon hearing this previous announcement, warned Cyprus that if they allowed the US/UK to use those bases, for attacks upon Hezbollah, then the island of Cyprus would become a target for Hezbollah.

Cyprus just halted civilian air traffic which is the sign that US/UK military aircraft will be activating shortly. So despite the warning from Hezbollah, it looks like Cyprus is allowing foreign military to use their island anyway.

What is not known at this moment is "Who strikes first?" Will it be Israel/US/UK hitting Hezbollah in Lebanon, or will it be Hezbollah/Iran hitting Israel first?

Whichever happens first, it is likely to trigger the single most massive military exchange seen on this planet in a very long time.

In preparation for hostilities, Paramilitary forces have begun moving from Iraq to Bukamal, Syria, photo below:

The scalable map below shows the area of Bukamal, Syria, so readers can scale in or scale out to see its relation to Israel:

These paramilitary forces, numbering in the thousands, are moving from inside Iraq, to inside Syria, to be able to get to, and attack, Israel.

Hezbollah also ASKED the brother of Syrian President Bashar Asad, Mahel Asad, who is a Syrian military official, to prepare Syria's 4th Mechanized Tank division to re-open the Golan Heights front and prepare for a long war against Israel. I do **NOT** have any word on whether or not any Syrian military are actually moving toward the Golan Heights yet.

Forces inside Lebanon ARE moving toward the south, to Lebanon's border with northern Israel.

So there are very big movements of fighters in countries around Israel, and there are moves from places like Cyprus, to allow US/UK jets to defend Israel.

The US is preparing to send additional combat aircraft to the Middle East in response to threats from Iran and its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen to attack Israel in the coming days to avenge the death of Ismail Haniyeh this week.

This whole situation is literally ready to EXPLODE into actual, kinetic, deadly, war. Today.

Whether it begins today or not, we will all have to wait and see.

UPDATE 11:19 AM EDT --

The country of Greece has just closed its air space. the US and NATO operate bases in Greece. This closure is PRESUMABLY to allow US/NATO military aircraft to defend Israel (or attack Hezbollah).

The Russian Gelix Airlines, which specializes in arms transport, has just landed in Tehran from Moscow!

***** Initial reports of explosions at the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, India.

-- Iranian Officials: "Last April's attack on Israel was a show of strength, but the upcoming attack will be the use of strength.

!!! FLASH !!!

Iranian Army Commander: “If the United States intervenes this time, we will target all its military bases and interests in the region.”

The US has or uses the following assets/resources in the Middle East:

CORRECTION:

Cyprus and Greece both DENY air space closures.

UPDATE 1:36 PM EDT --

-- KLM has cancelled all its flights to and from Israel's Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM said on Friday.

-- Currently, Tehran-Istanbul flights are being cancelled one by one. This development indicates that there may be Iranian retaliation tonight.

-- USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier and its Strike Group have exited the Persian Gulf and are now operating in the Arabian Sea.

Satellite image above, taken today, confirms the vessel is now in Arabian Sea. Being out of the Persian Gulf makes the ship and strike group less vulnerable to Iran's considerable anti-ship arsenal.

UPDATE 2:02 PM EDT --

The IDF is launching airstrikes against the town of Hawsh al-Sayyid, northern Lebanon/Syria border right now.

UPDATE 3:10 PM EDT --

-- IAF airstrikes in Hermel, northern Lebanon, near the Syrian border

-- Israeli strike near the village of Qasr in the Hermel District, close to the border with Syria. No further details are immediately available.

Qasr is located about 140 kilometres from the Israeli border.

It would mark one of the deepest Israeli strikes in Lebanon amid the war.

The IDF has struck in the Qasr area before.

-- US Navy Aircraft Patrolling Eastern Mediterranean Coast. The United States Navy aircraft, a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton with registration number 169659, is currently flying over the eastern Mediterranean coast.

-- Another IDF strike in Lebanon. According to the reports, 2 targets were attacked in Lebanon and another target was attacked in Syria.

-- Israeli airstrikes target the Al-Dabaa Airport in the city of Homs, Syria.

-- Israel launches a pre-emptive attack and destroys the Al Dabaa airport near Al Qusayr inside Syria... According to Arab reports, many Hezbollah and Iranian missiles have now been destroyed. A lot of attacks and at least 5 in number.

-- A US military executive jet sent to Tel Aviv to evacuate diplomats from Israel amid expectations of a violent Iranian attack on Israel.

It's "Official:"

Islamic Republic of Iran channel has "officially" announced that "attacks on Israel will begin in the coming hours."

"In coming hours, the world will witness extraordinary scenes and very important developments," an Iranian state TV anchor said in a live program focused on Tehran's retaliation against Israel over the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

-- Iran HAS rejected all backdoor and friendly messages from countries to not retaliate against Israel. Retaliation is definite, it’s only a matter of time.

-- In some provinces in Iran we are witnessing large military movements involving the transportation of heavy military equipment, such as signal jamming devices and air defense systems.

Just now, Iranian television channels stopped their normal broadcasts and started playing military marches.

6:15 PM EDT --

***** BULLETIN *****

Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has ordered the Syrian army to prepare for a possible war in the Golan Heights.

-- The official twitter account of Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, pinned his tweet saying “The Zionist regime is a goner.”

-- High alert in Europe for attacks on Israeli & Jewish targets: Greek authorities elevate alert, local reports say warnings relayed by foreign intel services over threat of imminent terror attacks; in France, security boosted near synagogues due to Mideast tensions.

-- White House Official: "Iran situation getting worse by the hour yet they haven't even bothered asking Biden to come back from Delaware and Kamala has been courting Wall Street since 0900 nonstop, Blinken and Austin are for better lack of a term POTUS and VP"

Imagery Intelligence (IMINT) and Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) from all over the Intelligence Community (IC) is showing something unprecedented is going to occur between Iran and Israel. The amount of hardware that IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah, and other groups, are moving into place is impressive. Missile and drone systems are now both well-within range of of US personnel.

MORE:

UPDATE 6:40 PM EDT --

Israel returned a threat to Iran: "In the event of an attack on Israel, Iran's gas and oil fields will be destroyed."

-- Iranian diplomat: "Israel has crossed all red lines, and our response will be surprising and strong."

-- Sec.Def. has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.

-- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un: "We will always stand by Iran and respond decisively to any threat to our ally. We warn the mercenary of global imperialism, namely Israel, against making mistakes."

The following is taken from Blazing Press on Telegram

"We are reevaluating the status of our forces in the middle east .... The Pentagon is working to verify the readiness of our resources needed for defense in the middle east" - White House.

He comments

Seems like the Biden admin is JUST NOW waking up to the scope and seriousness of the situation. Too little too late .... again. Almost like this is America's planned downfall to make it look like "woopsie, we were caught off guard"... Afghan pull out X 1000

🇺🇸🇮🇱⚡️US will send more combat aircraft to the Middle East to help Israel defend against Iran - New York Times

BREAKING – The US will send more combat aircraft to the Middle East to help Israel defend against Iran - NYT

Officials said they are committed to sending enough aircraft of the right type as quickly as possible to help defend Israel without escalating the conflict, - official ..... "without escalating the conflict?" lol

Israeli Broadcasting Organization: Iran is likely to attack important military centers in Tel Aviv and Haifa; Israel will respond to any attack.

BREAKING Israel: A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip and fell in Tel Lachish, at a distance of 65 km, causing a direct impact.

BREAKING – Iranian-backed paramilitary forces have begun moving from Iraq to Bukamal in Syria - Syrian Khabar

🚨 Hezbollah said, they will "liberate" the Golan Heights.

UPDATE - The US estimates that there is a chance that Israel and its allies, unlike the attack in April, will not have enough time to prepare for the expected response.

🇮🇷 – Iranian media publishes videos from Iranian ballistic missile bases in preparation for response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran

‘Axis of resistance’ vows to respond to Israel’s assassination of top Hezbollah, Hamas figures

US Stock Market is currently collapsing

DEVELOPING: Over $2.9 trillion wiped out from major indices and stocks Friday - due to growing fears of global recession

STOCK MARKET TODAY: DOW DROPS 900 ON WEAK JOBS DATA AS A GLOBAL SELL-OFF WHIPS BACK TO WALL STREET.

Stocks are tumbling Friday on worries the U.S. economy could be cracking under the weight of high interest rates meant to whip inflation.

The S&P 500 was sinking by 2.5% in midday trading, potentially on pace for its worst day since 2022, and on track for its first back-to-back loss of more than 1% since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 954 points, or 2.4%, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.9% lower as a sell-off for stocks whipped all the way around the world back to Wall Street.

Crude oil prices face biggest weekly drop since April

Crude oil prices are experiencing their largest weekly drop since April, with WTI down 4.9% and Brent down 5.2%, driven by weak US economic data and ongoing global economic concerns.

🇷🇺🇮🇷 Russian weapons arrive in Iran

A Russian IL-76 cargo plane landed in Tehran, the capital of Iran, with possible weapons delivery.

The Russian Gelix Airlines, which specializes in arms transport, has just landed in Tehran

BREAKING - Poland has asked its citizens to leave Iran, Israel & Lebanon immediately.

Amid fears of wider Middle East conflict, Poland has advised its citizens against travelling to Lebanon, Israel and Iran, according to updated guidance published on Friday.

"In connection with a growing number of Polish tourists visiting Lebanon, Israel and Iran, we want to repeat that we have long advised against any kind of travel to this region," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on the social media platform X.

BREAKING Israel: New Patriot air defense systems are deployed to the Haifa area in anticipation of a Hezbollah attack.

📰 – NBC News: "The US is ready to evacuate Americans from Lebanon if hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalate."

Comment: ......IF????? Oh I guess they want another Afghanistan pull out at the last minute... wonderful. I can just see Americans holding onto the plane wheels again as the plane takes off from Lebanon airport.

BREAKING - Israeli Jets just hit targets on the Lebanese - Syrian border.

⚠️ JUST IN — Resolution to authorize the U.S. Armed Forces against Iran has been introduced to Congress, sponsored by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.

BREAKING:

🇮🇷🇮🇱 A massive ballistic strike is possible within hours on Israel.

Iranian state TV anchor:

"In coming hours, the world will witness extraordinary scenes and very important developments."

🇮🇷 The Iranian military is moving military equipment around the country.

The Iranians Ministry of Defense asks citizens not to take pictures or videos of military equipment on the roads, due to the sensitivity of the situation.

The Cradle: Israel’s killing of Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was designed not just to eliminate the top Palestinian negotiator in ceasefire talks but also the man most capable of unifying the disparate Palestinian factions in Gaza, the West Bank, and abroad.

Jordan vows to 'confront airspace violators' as region awaits Iran's response to Israel

The Hashemite kingdom opened up its airspace to Israeli fighter jets during Iran's attack on Israel in April, and helped intercept the incoming projectiles

The official website of Ben Gurion Airport collapsed due to a possible cyber attack

BREAKING: Tehran has rejected any mediation efforts to soften its response to Israel - Iran Nuance

Iranian sources say that Iran has rejected mediation efforts to soften its response to the Zionist entity, and that messages, whether from friendly or hostile countries, have not affected Iran's determination to take decisive revenge against Israel.

UPDATE 4:25 PM EDT --

Just now, Iranian television channels stopped their normal broadcasts and started playing military marches.

From Israeli press

With tensions high in the region, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi met with his British counterpart, Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Sir Antony David Radakin earlier today.

The IDF says the pair “held a situational assessment in which they discussed strategic security issues and cooperation in the region.”

Update: The Palestinian who was gangraped by the IDF has been taken back to the Sde Teiman concentation camp.

He was hospitalized with a “a ruptured bowel, a severe injury to his anus, lung damage and broken ribs” according to Israeli media.

⚡️ Russia was preparing to deliver missiles and other military equipment to the Houthis in Yemen late last month but pulled back at the last minute amid a flurry of behind-the-scenes efforts by the United States and Saudi Arabia to stop it, CNN reports.

Israeli media report that David Ben-Gurion International Airport's website has crashed due to a cyberattack. Also, the skies above Israel are completely devoid of civilian aircraft amidst reports of an Iranian attack today.

Iranian Response to Israeli Terror Attack Will Be 'Very Harsh' –Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi

Iran and Hezbollah are warning that Israel has “crossed red lines” and vowing there will be retaliation, after Israel bombed Beirut, killing Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, and was behind the assassination of Palestinian diplomat and Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) noted that while there will be “a very harsh response” from the collective Axis of Resistance, “the Iranian response will be particularly harsh.”

Prof. Marandi also point out that “Iran is determined to make sure the Israeli regime regrets the terror attack in Tehran,” because “not only did they violate Iran’s sovereignty, but they murdered an Iranian guest and the representative of the Palestinian people.”

As for the question of why Netanyahu would take this route, all while knowing it will have severe consequences for Israel, Prof. Marandi noted that “Netanyahu is not acting in the interest of the regime. He’s acting for his own interest and that’s why he’s brought about this escalation, and he’s sacrificing the Israeli regime for his own selfish interests.”

"YOU'RE ALL WEAK!" | Netanyahu Wants To Sack IDF Chief, Gallant & Shabak Head | PARANOIA

The representative of Hamas in Tehran Khaled Qaddomi has refuted claims that Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed by a bomb planted in his room long before his arrival to Tehran.

Qaddoumi was quoted as saying by al-Araby al-Jaded news outlet that he was in the building where Hanyieh was assassinated on the fourth floor.

“It was clear from the appearance of the place after the attack and from the body of the martyr leader Ismail Haniyeh that the targeting was carried out by an airborne projectile,” he said.

Qaddoumi added the wall and the ceiling of Hanyieh’s room Haniyeh had shattered collapsed due to the severity of the rocket.

Earlier, The New York Times had reported, citing unnamed Middle East officials, that Haniyeh was killed by a bomb, which was implanted in his usual residence in the Iranian capital two months before his assassination.

—Middle East Eye

JUST IN: 🇷🇺 Russia to block Google, IOS and Android.

Aleksei Didenko, a member of the Russian State Duma, has said that Google, including its Android operating system and Apple's iOS, will soon be blocked in Russia.

Didenko advised the public not to cling to services like YouTube, stating, "Soon Google will be blocked, along with Google Android. iOS will also be blocked, and this will not be our initiative."

Aug. 2, 2024 |

The Department of Defense continues to take steps to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or Iran's partners and proxies. Since the horrific Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Secretary of Defense has reiterated that the United States will protect our personnel and interests in the region, including our ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel.

To that end, Secretary Austin has ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies.



To maintain a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East, the Secretary has ordered the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group to replace the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group, currently on deployment in the Central Command area of responsibility.

Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command regions. The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense.

The Secretary has also ordered the deployment of an additional fighter squadron to the Middle East, reinforcing our defensive air support capability.

These posture adjustments add to the broad range of capabilities the U.S. military maintains in the region, including the USS WASP Amphibious Ready Group / Marine Expeditionary Unit (ARG/MEU) operating in the Eastern Mediterranean.

As we have demonstrated since October and again in April, the United States' global defense is dynamic and the Department of Defense retains the capability to deploy on short notice to meet evolving national security threats. The United States also remains intently focused on de-escalating tensions in the region and pushing for a ceasefire as part of a hostage deal to bring the hostages home and end the war in Gaza.

The USA has withdrawn the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt out of the Persian Gulf to safety and is currently in the Indian Ocean.