I hope this compilation gives an impression of exactly how serious this escalation is.

People in America and New Zealand think this is is just simply something happening “over there” that they can watch on their screens.

It is NOT.

I think folk are going to be in for a big shock.

I think it is too late for Trump to simply put this “back in the box” and pretend it never happened.

He is literally unleashing Armageddon, catastrophe on the scale that many have prophesised.

Iran Expecting U.S. Strike This Week? Tensions Escalate Amid Military Prep & Diplomatic Deadlines

If US or Israel start a war, Iranian response will be 'BROAD and UNLIMITED'

US evacuates troops from Gulf bases as Iran warns of retaliation, rejects nuclear transfer, and tensions edge toward possible confrontation.

Key Developments

Hundreds of US troops reportedly evacuated from Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base and from Bahrain.

Withdrawal seen as precaution amid possible US strike planning against Iran.

Iran warned the UN that all US regional bases would be “legitimate targets” if attacked.

Tehran insists enriched nuclear material will remain inside Iran and rejects “zero enrichment.”

Trump is weighing military options while negotiations continue in Geneva and Muscat.

Massive US military buildup and Israeli readiness signal heightened risk of escalation.

https://www.palestinechronicle.com/us-pulls-troops-from-gulf-bases-as-iran-warns-all-american-assets-are-legitimate-targets/

The denial

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/us-evacuates-troops-exposed-qatar-bahrain-bases-weekend-strike-coming

This came out yesterday

In a shocking HOT MIC moment President Trump just revealed he is planning military strikes on Iran Thi s

This is MAJOR

Iran designates EU armies ‘terrorist groups’ in retaliatory move

Iran has declared European armies “terrorist groups” after a European Union decision to apply the same designation to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) over a bloody crackdown on recent protests.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday the decision was made under “Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation”.

“Europeans have in fact shot themselves in the foot and, once again, through blind obedience to the Americans, decided against the interests of their own people,” Ghalibaf said.

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/1/iran-designates-eu-armies-terrorist-groups-in-retaliatory-move

File photo shows the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s building in the capital Tehran.

Iran has declared the naval and air forces of all European Union member states as “terrorist organizations” following the bloc’s move to add the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) to its terrorist list.

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the “reciprocal” move comes following the EU member states’ “unlawful and unjustified” decision to label a part of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.

It added that the EU member states have designated the IRGC, which is recognized as one of the pillars of Iran’s Armed Forces, as a terrorist organization, contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of the United Nations Charter and international law.

The statement emphasized that, based on the principle of reciprocal action and a parliamentary law, the Iranian government is compelled to respond with proportional legal measures.

The ministry was referring to Article VII of a law passed by the Iranian Parliament in April 2019 regarding reciprocal actions in response to the US designation of the IRGC.

According to the article, all countries that in any way follow or support the decision of the United States to designate the IRGC s as a terrorist organization shall be subject to reciprocal action.

The European Union added the IRGC to its terrorist list in response to Iran’s measures against foreign-backed rioters who violently wreaked havoc across the country on the invitation of a monarchist and the public incitement of US and Israeli leaders in late December and early January.

Foreign-backed armed rioters and terrorists hijacked peaceful, sporadic protests over economic grievances on January 8 and 9 and turned them into scenes of murder, torching of mosques, clinics, ambulances, commuter buses and destroying public and private property.

Iranian authorities have confirmed that US and Israeli spy agencies were directly involved, providing funding, training, and media support to rioters and armed terrorists acting on the streets.

On Thursday, the EU Foreign Affairs Council formally added the IRGC to the bloc’s terrorist list following a political agreement reached by the council on January 29.

The IRGC will also be subject to restrictive measures under the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime. This includes the freezing of its funds and other financial assets or economic resources in EU member states, and the prohibition for EU operators to make funds and economic resources available to the group.

There are now 13 persons and 23 groups and entities subject to the restrictive measures under the so-called EU terrorist list.

IRGC: EU’s terrorist labeling aligns with US interventionism

The IRGC says the EU move to add the elite force to its so-called terrorist list signifies alignment with the US interventionist policies.

In a statement on February 1, the IRGC said the European Union’s decision shows its alignment with the interventionist policies of the United States.

“Such moves will not only fail to weaken the resolve and missions of the IRGC but will instead strengthen internal cohesion and increase national determination to safeguard the country’s interests and security,” the statement added.

The US has moved over 400 aircraft to Europe and the Middle East

The ministry of Foreign affairs of Iran, said today, Tuesday (21/2) that "we classify the naval and air forces of all member-states of the European Union as terrorist organizations and the states as terrorists

https://www.pronews.gr/amyna-asfaleia/diethnis-asfaleia/ypeks-iran-tromokratikes-organoseis-oi-naytikes-kai-aeroporikes-dynameis-olon-ton-kraton-melon-tis-ee/

Israel: Hezbollah's moving massive amounts of rockets. Getting ready for regional war

Iran is deploying troops along the border with Iraq.

The Israeli army is preparing to carry out “massive and unprecedented” strikes against groups backed by Iran, including the Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and armed factions in Iraq, should they join a potential war in the region, revealed Israeli military sources.

https://english.aawsat.com/arab-world/5242822-israel-keen-attack-iran’s-regional-proxies-they-can-join-war

The UAE is going to get thrashed.

From Israeli press

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/sy9fxuduzx#google_vignette

https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/middle-east/iran-eastern-states/artc-anti-regime-protests-resume-across-iran

The Iranian response

An Iranian source close to decision-making circles in Iran warned that "any war against #Iran would mark the start of the inevitable path of the disintegration of the world order based on the UN Charter and international law," arguing that it would "pave the path for any other powers to make use of this shift to carry out their geopolitical agenda."



Talking to #AlMayadeen's correspondent in Tehran, the Iranian source also stressed that such a war “will not be contained within [Iran's] borders" but would reshape the global balance of power.



The Iranian source added that the "outbreak of such a war will lead to substantial changes in #China and #Russia's calculations, particularly with regards to Taiwan and Europe," prompting them to "take action to alter geopolitics to serve their interests."



The warning comes amid broader tensions involving Washington’s diplomatic track, with the Iranian source noting that "Steve #Witkoff kept the Russian side waiting without offering any practical, reassuring guarantees regarding the war in #Ukraine."

North Korea promises a "war of revenge" against the United States

Recent intelligence suggests that Houthi forces in Yemen may be mobilizing for a new offensive. According to a February 21 dispatch from the UAE-based media outlet Al-Ain, the Iran-aligned group is deploying military reinforcements across multiple volatile fronts, raising concerns about a potential reignition of the country’s long-running war.

Sources cited by Al-Ain report that Houthi militias are moving reinforcements toward the oil-rich Marib Governorate and the strategic Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. Additionally, forces are reportedly advancing toward Yemen’s northern border.

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2026/02/developing-houthi-mobilize-troops-in-yemen-with-unclear-target-as-possible-strike-on-iran-looms/

BREAKING: China transferring SECOND Largest Chinese Aircraft carrier ‘SHANDONG’ to Middle East to defend Iranian soil.

More than 800,000 Iranian soldiers are on high alert with advanced Russian and Chinese-made weapons, missiles, drones, and fighter jets, capable of striking Tel Aviv, Diego Garcia, Jordan, and other US bases.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has added 100,000 more soldiers to its forces in preparation for action against the United States and Israel.

Qatar warns that US military action against Tehran could affect $5 Trillion US-Arab investment deals into the US or Europe.

A response to “ambassador” Huckabee’s comments to Tucker Carlson

Some items from X

In a development that underscores how dangerously tense the region has become, officials from Iran have reportedly delivered urgent messages to both Lebanon and Jordan warning that American military activity on their soil is under direct scrutiny, and will carry consequences in any future confrontation.



According to the message, Tehran informed both governments that the United States is actively using strategic facilities inside their territories to support regional operations.

In Lebanon, the warning specifically referenced the air installation at Hamat Air Base.

Reports circulating locally also describe heightened foreign military presence in the surrounding area, including checkpoints near the airport where armed personnel have allegedly stopped Lebanese civilians and restricted access to nearby homes, an extraordinary development on sovereign soil that has fueled public anger and deep concern.



In Jordan, attention centered on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, a critical hub for U.S. and coalition air operations across the region.



The core of Iran’s message was stark and unambiguous: in the event of a direct regional war, these installations would be treated as legitimate military targets.

The warning was framed not as hostility toward Lebanon or Jordan themselves, but as a declaration that foreign military infrastructure operating from their territory would not remain outside the battlefield.



This communication reflects a deeper strategic logic. Modern wars in the Middle East are no longer confined to borders; they unfold across networks of bases, air corridors, and logistical nodes. By signaling in advance, Tehran appears to be pursuing dual objectives, deterrence on one hand, and shifting responsibility onto host governments on the other for allowing foreign forces whose presence could draw retaliation.



Whether this is precautionary diplomacy, psychological pressure, or preparation for wider escalation remains uncertain. What is increasingly clear, however, is that the geography of the next war, if it erupts, may already be quietly outlined, not on official maps, but in warnings delivered behind closed doors.



Persistent reports coming out of the Gulf indicate a critical situation: one of the E-3 Sentry AWACS, the “flying brain” of the U.S. military, has reportedly been seriously “neutralized” at the electronic level during a surveillance mission near Iranian airspace.



WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE SHADOWS:



- The Electronic “Black Hole”: It may not have been a missile that hit it, but an invisible wave. Iran is said to have deployed next-generation jamming systems capable of saturating the Pentagon’s most powerful radars.

- Panic on the frequencies: Without the AWACS, U.S. fighters are flying “blind”. Coordination between aircraft carriers and ground troops is broken.

- A Giant with Feet of Clay: These aircraft cost hundreds of millions of dollars, yet in 2026 they appear vulnerable to Tehran’s asymmetric electronic warfare.



“NEPTUNE” ANALYSIS: THE SILENT WAR



“For Neptune, this is Washington’s nightmare scenario. They’re no longer trying to shoot down the plane, they’re trying to switch off its consciousness. If Iran has managed to render an AWACS inoperable without firing a single shot, then American air supremacy is nothing more than a memory. In 2026, whoever controls the waves controls the world. Uncle Sam just hit a digital wall.” — Neptune.



Is America losing its technological crown to the East?

In a widely noted speech, Ali Khamenei mentioned an Iranian torpedo nicknamed “the whale,” presented as capable of threatening American aircraft carriers.



According to military analyses, it would be a supercavitating torpedo, capable of reaching nearly 360 km/h underwater thanks to a gas bubble that drastically reduces friction. Equipped with a warhead of approximately 210 kg, it would target ships below the waterline, their most vulnerable point.



Integrated into a strategy of coordinated attacks launched from light submarines such as the Ghadeer-class, fast attack boats or coastal platforms, this weapon fits within Iran’s naval deterrence doctrine — particularly effective in narrow maritime areas.



While sinking an aircraft carrier remains a major military challenge, the combination of speed + saturation significantly increases the strategic weight of this capability in regional naval calculations.