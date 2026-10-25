I am taking a day off worrying about the state of the world.
In the meantime news is coming through thick and fast, via Mahmoud OD.
Videos in reverse order.
Who Will STRIKE WHAT In Iran?
🚨USS George Washington FULLY DEPLOYED | Inside Footage
🚨US NAVY’S NIGHTMARE | Iran Reveals ABU-MAHDI 8
🚨BALLISTIC MISSILES LAUNCHED! | Iran’s FINAL PREPARATION Before All-Out WAR
🔴 IRGC Issues A SEVERE WARNING | US Makes A NEW MOVE | Live + Q/A
ISRAEL EXPELS INFANTS FROM HEBRON IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT
🚨IMMINENT ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: US Intel Issues MAJOR WARNING
STANDING WITH IRAN: Countries WARN FROM ATTACK Against Nuclear Facilties
🛑Trump LASHES OUT As Tom Barrack EXPOSES THE EXPECTED WAR Time!
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