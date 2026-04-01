Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
5d

Not sure but Albo is doing a State of the Nation address at 7PM AEDT (9PM NZT) if you want to check in on ABC.net.au.

Reply
Share
Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
5d

I priced a 1.25 lb. package of smoked ham in Fredericton, Canada, at $18. An Australian commented and said that same ham would cost $40 Aus.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture