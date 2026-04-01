Cost of living in AustraliaRobin WestenraApr 01, 2026923ShareSkriptkeeperElect@Skriptkeeper17Hey Austrailia, are you guys ok?? This can't be real. Can any Ausies comment on this, please??? 1:31 AM · Apr 1, 2026 · 19.1K Views110 Replies · 110 Reposts · 321 Likes923Share
Not sure but Albo is doing a State of the Nation address at 7PM AEDT (9PM NZT) if you want to check in on ABC.net.au.
I priced a 1.25 lb. package of smoked ham in Fredericton, Canada, at $18. An Australian commented and said that same ham would cost $40 Aus.