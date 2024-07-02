Rich Ukrainians party in Kiev, while the poor get sent to the front.

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1807789083235688513

Zelenskaya bought a Bugatti Turbillon supercar for almost 4.5 million euros It is reported that the Zelensky couple arrived at a closed event two weeks before the public premiere of the exclusive model, which took place on June 20. Zelenskaya has placed a pre-order and will receive the car in 2026. A total of 250 such machines will be assembled.

French journalists even managed to get an invoice for Zelenskaya’s new car.

Do you know that Zelensky passed a law that allows foreign companies to buy agricultural land in Ukraine?

3 companies bought 17 million hectares of agricultural land from Ukraine so far : Cargill DuPont Monsanto Do you have any idea how much 17 million hectares are? Ukraine is being chopped up and sold off to the highest bidder. Is Zelensky destroying Ukraine on purpose? I really don’t understand how any agricultural land in any country can be sold to multinational corporations or other countries? Doesn’t that put your own country at massive risk? If it wasn’t bad enough in Ukraine already. After the 2014 Coup to remove Yanukovich, George Soros and the CIA completely took over that country.

This is top Ukrainian Journalist, Diana Panchenko who fled to. Russia in 2022.

Just imagine if this was the late Alexey Navalny talking about Russia.

The Western press would be all over it

Corruption in Ukraine? You will be shocked!!!

Diana Panchenko can be found on X HERE

From Ukrainian media

Diana Panchenko, a Ukrainian traitor, fled Kyiv after February 24, 2022, opting for “Safe haven” in the aggressor state, Russia. Since then, she has spent the majority of her time spreading pro-Russian disinformation and conspiracy theories in the name of “common sense and alternative thinking.” Panchenko has since created her “own” YouTube channel, attracting a healthy amount of Kremlin investment (and thus direction), and even gaining access to interview Lukashenko.

In the spring of 2024, her channel was blocked in Ukraine at the request of the SBU (Ukrainian Security Service) due to its malicious nature and dissemination of Kremlin narratives. Her work in Russia, however, does not differ significantly from her “journalism career” in Ukraine prior to the full-scale war. Panchenko spent her post-graduation years working for Putin’s go-to man in Ukraine, Viktor Medvedchuk, on a variety of his Russian-propaganda-spewing TV channels (now banned).