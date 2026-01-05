Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
COPPER out of stock
Robin Westenra
Jan 05, 2026
2
1
Share
2
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Anna Harper
15m
Surprise surprise. Best watch for one's copper pipes.....or wiring.
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2026 Robin Westenra
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
Surprise surprise. Best watch for one's copper pipes.....or wiring.