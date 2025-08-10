In recent days, Gregg Brayden and Jean Nolan of Inspired put out a discussion that was nuanced and informed on artificial intelligence, explaining what it is all about and the dire dangers, not only spiritually but for the mass of the population.

God knows how much time Greg Brayden has put into this, writing a book

https://www.amazon.com/Pure-Human-Hidden-Divinity-Destiny/dp/1401949363

Jean Nolan has put out any number of well-researched reflections on AI.

I spent more than a day processing the material in the video, because I could see just important this was.

In short, I’ve not come across ANYTHING that so clearly explains AI.

In short, it answered the vast majority (not all) of the questions I have from investigating (and using) AI.

I have to conclude that very few are even interesting in the one thing that is going to rob us of our humanity - and THAT is the essence of everyone who uses electronic medium.

That means YOU unless you have thrown away your cellphone and are already living in a cave!

I might have thought that all this research might have stimulated some thinking and conversation.

But, NO. Not only have my items have had LESS readership than the average but such comments as they are are of this nature - just repeating ONE thing amongst many others.

Comments like this make me see red.

I think we can forget about the mass of people who have been vaxxed and are already completely captured. But those who read this Substack (or watch Inspired or read Gregg Brayden’s book) SHOULD be among the most-informed anywhere, and yet….

I apologise to those who are broadly aware (I suspect you are lamentably a small minority even amongst the 10%) .

My comments are not directed at you.

Right now, I feel in a state of despair for my fellow humans. I think we are lost.

There is not one person (bar one) that I can talk to about this.

Do I have a solution?

It is only the one suggested by Brayden, Icke, Nolan and others.

That is, the answer does not lie in politics or mass action - in lies in every individual and their direct connection with Totality or God (however, it lies in you).

You have to find your own salvation which is not to be found in “saviours” (either terrestial like the head of a large MAGA cult in the US or elsewhere, or in Yahweh or anything outside of yourself.

This is important - much more important than the daily headlines (except as a warning of what is coming down the line faster than we think).