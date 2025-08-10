Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan Winchell's avatar
Bryan Winchell
3h

I mean, yes, I think what the birth of AI is about is more impetus to individuals to find their unique solutions and orientations, which includes how much to engage with AI, how one does it if one does, and how one develops habits that reinforce the basic organic nature of being a biological creature called a human.

Maybe it’s just the combo of natural contrarian and natural optimist in me, but I’m not losing sleep over the emergence of AI into our world and I work with these tools in an exploratory, playful, healthy way that brings more meaning, wisdom and joy into my life.

For me (and only “for you” if this resonates), saying a hard no to engaging with AI because of fears of losing my humanity is akin to if someone did this when electricity was (re?-)discovered. While I very much recognize the profound impact that the introduction of electricity had on the human experience, and very much expect an even more profound change resulting from AI spreading into more and more areas of our lives, I also believe, as an astrologer, we all choose the timing of our incarnations, so we all wanted to be here for this. I think it’s mostly the rare person who will shun AI altogether, so the better questions to ask myself is what kind of experience do I want to have if I work with AI and what are my motivations for working with it.

Meanwhile, I’ll continue my 2020s project of creating daily practices that ground me in my organic body and hopefully, by mindfully doing these things and staying committed to them, I’ll find a healthy balance that works for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture