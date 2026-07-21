Imagine, if you had said this before, you would have been branded a “far-right conspiracy theorist”

THOUSANDS of households with heat pumps are at risk of having their heating restricted in the winter as the push to net zero increases the chance of blackouts.

By the end of next year energy suppliers could have the power to remotely turn down central heating that uses heat pumps to help cope with demand on Britain’s energy system, according to The Telegraph.

It is understood that suppliers will be given the instructions by the organisation that coordinates the grid, which is overseen by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

Demand for energy can vary throughout the year but the grid is typically most under pressure during winter cold snaps.

But as Britain is pushed towards net zero it is becoming more dependent on renewable energy sources to power the national grid.

Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power are less reliable, so there are concerns that they won’t be able to produce enough power to meet demand at peak times.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/39812912/energy-suppliers-ration-heating-net-zero-threatens-national-grid/