Seemorerocks

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
6h

So the old fireplace was worth keeping. Now wonder what the latest Labour PM is going to do about this. No EV or electric anything would be ideal in the coming years.

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Tina Helmuth's avatar
Tina Helmuth
2h

So you can't use AC in the summer and soon no heat due to "their" NET ZERO, my but these elites certainly do enjoy all the comforts while pulling our strings, time to stop this bullshit!

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