https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/congressman-five-5-assassination-teams-inside-usa-to-kill-trump

Congressman Matt Gaetz revealed today that the United States Government is aware of FIVE (5) separate Assassination Teams, already in the USA, who are here to KILL TRUMP!

Gaetz revealed that he was told by high ranking officials in the Department of Homeland Security, that three (3) of these teams are "foreign" and two (2) of the teams are "Domestic."

The Foreign teams he mentioned: Iran, UKRAINE, and Pakistan. He did not elaborate on the Domestic Assassins.

The nature of Gaetz remarks is that there is very big concern about the ability of the US Secret Service to protect former President Trump, and that their ability may not be what it needs to be!

Here is an excerpt from the Interview wherein Congressman Gaetz made the remarks:

A senior Homeland Security official told me there are at least FIVE known assassination teams in our country targeting President Trump! Requests for President Trump to have additional security went UNANSWERED and some people were even taken off of his Secret Service detail! It may be time to consider private augmentation of President Trump’s security team so we can keep him safe.

TRUMP ASKS IF KAMALA HARRIS WILL 'RESIGN IN DISGRACE' OVER IRAN SPYING.

Donald Trump has asked if Vice President Kamala Harris will "resign in disgrace" from politics over claims that Iranian hackers sent information about his presidential campaign to President Joe Biden's team. The former president made the remarks after the FBI said that "malicious cyber actors" sent unsolicited emails to individuals with Biden's campaign in late June and early July, which included non-public information from Trump's campaign.

Officials said there was no indication that anyone from Biden's team responded to the emails from the Iranian hackers.

https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-asks-kamala-harris-resign-disgrace-iran-spying-hacking-us-presidential-election-1956082

COPS 'FIND EXPLOSIVES' IN CAR NEAR TRUMP RALLY ON LONG ISLAND AFTER SECOND ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT.

Police reportedly found 'explosives' in car near former President Donald Trump's rally site on Long Island ahead of his speech Wednesday evening. If it is confirmed, it would be the latest shocking security breach and comes just three days after a would-be assassin was arrested at his Palm Beach golf club.

Sources in the Nassau County Police Department allegedly told One America News Network journalist James Lalino that the rally site 'perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed.' In addition, during the K9 sweep they apparently 'found an explosive device in one of the vehicles.' The sources allegedly said the driver ended up running into the woods.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13864849/Cops-explosives-car-near-Trump-rally-Long-Island-second-assassination-attempt.html