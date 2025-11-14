al Mayadeen,

14 November, 2025

US President Donald Trump is facing the prospect of a politically damaging congressional vote on releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files, after attempts by the White House to pressure two Republican congresswomen into withdrawing their support for the measure appeared to have failed.

The stalled effort leaves the American president increasingly exposed as both parties move closer to forcing disclosure of thousands of pages connected to the disgraced financier’s child sex-trafficking network.

The tipping point came this week after Representative Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, was finally sworn in more than two months after winning a special election, a delay Democrats say was orchestrated by House Speaker Mike Johnson to deny the petition a majority.

Her arrival gave supporters the necessary 218 signatures to compel a vote on releasing the files.

White House pressure campaign backfires

According to The New York Times, the White House sought to convince two Republicans, Colorado’s Lauren Boebert and South Carolina’s Nancy Mace, to withdraw their signatures from the discharge petition. Trump personally invited Boebert to the White House, reportedly deploying Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to press her before issuing what the paper described as “vague threats.”

The approach backfired. Boebert, sources told the newspaper, interpreted the pressure campaign as evidence of a possible effort to conceal the contents of the files and refused to change course.

Trump also attempted to reach Mace by phone. She later responded with a letter explaining her personal history of sexual abuse, writing that she could not, in good conscience, retract her support. She later stated publicly that “the Epstein petition is deeply personal.”

Their refusal, joined by Republican Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, has intensified pressure on Trump from within his own political base, many of whom have long demanded full transparency over the case.

Newly released emails deepen scrutiny

The failed lobbying effort coincided with the release of a new batch of Epstein emails by House Democrats, including messages suggesting Trump was aware of Epstein’s abuse of underage girls.

In a February 1, 2019, email addressed to himself, Epstein wrote, “Trump knew of it. and came to my house many times during that period. He never got a massage.”

In an April 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein referred to Trump as “that dog that hasn’t barked,” adding, “[Victim] spent hours at my house with him,” saying “he has never once been mentioned.”

A separate 2019 email to journalist Michael Wolff reads, “of course [Trump] knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

The documents, part of more than 23,000 pages now in congressional possession, do not allege direct participation by Trump but contradict his long-standing claims of having no knowledge of Epstein’s operations.

Read more: Trump plans $15 bln defamation lawsuit against New York Times

White House cries ‘distraction’

The administration dismissed the release as a politically motivated attempt to damage the American president.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “a distraction campaign by the Democrats and the liberal media,” adding, “It’s why I’m being asked questions about Epstein instead of the government reopening because of Republicans and President Trump.”

Trump echoed that line on Truth Social, calling the disclosures a “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” and accusing Democrats of attempting to deflect from their own political failures.

What remains uncertain

While the emails underscore what Epstein believed Trump knew, they remain ambiguous in key areas. The documents do not specify the extent of Trump’s awareness, nor do they establish misconduct on his part. Virginia Giuffre, widely considered the unnamed victim mentioned in Epstein’s emails, has previously said she did not believe Trump participated in or knew about the abuse.

Representative Ro Khanna said he expects 40 to 50 Republicans to join Democrats in voting to release the files once the measure reaches the House floor. Even if passed, the legislation would still face resistance in the Senate, and Trump could veto it.

Yet analysts warn that the vote itself could carry significant political consequences. A Republican-controlled House backing the release could fuel demands within Trump’s base, many of whom already distrust government secrecy, to unseal the remaining Epstein documents in full.

A Trump ally told Politico the newly released emails have compounded a pre-existing vulnerability, “It’s like adding salt to a dish – the flavors are already there, it just accentuates all of them.”

Earlier

House Democrats and Republicans clash over newly released Epstein files as pressure mounts for full public disclosure.

Damning new emails released by the House Oversight Committee suggest that US President Donald Trump was aware of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s activities, including the trafficking of underage girls.

Among the messages, one from Epstein stated that “of course [Trump] knew about the girls” procured for his sex-trafficking ring. Another said that Trump “spent hours” with one of the victims at Epstein’s home.

The release of these communications by Democrats on the committee has intensified calls for full disclosure of the so-called “Epstein Files”, a collection of documents said to detail the scandal that continues to shadow Trump’s presidency.

Partisan clash over the ‘Epstein Files’

Republicans swiftly countered by publishing their own trove of 23,000 documents, accusing Democrats of “cherry-picking” emails “to generate clickbait.”

Trump, in a Truth Social post, dismissed the revelations as political deflection. He wrote: “Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

using the reopening of the government as a smokescreen, Trump said, “There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country.”

Inside Epstein’s messages

In one email from April 2011, Epstein wrote to Ghislaine Maxwell: “That dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. [victim’s name redacted] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.”

Maxwell replied, “I have been thinking about that.”

Another message to author Michael Wolff in 2019 claimed Trump had asked Epstein to resign from Mar-a-Lago, adding, “of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

A third message from 2015 showed Epstein soliciting Wolff’s advice on crafting a media response for Trump: “If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Wolff replied, “I think you should let him hang himself.”

White House calls emails ‘a manufactured hoax’

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected the revelations as “a manufactured hoax by the Democratic Party” meant to distract from the government shutdown debate.

Leavitt identified the unnamed victim in one redacted email as the late Virginia Giuffre, who had publicly accused Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell but never Trump.

“Ms. Giuffre, and God rest her soul, maintained that there was nothing inappropriate she ever witnessed, that President Trump was always extremely professional and friendly to her,” Leavitt said.

She added, “These emails proved absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

Democrats demand transparency

Democrats accused the White House of concealing Trump’s involvement. Representative Robert Garcia, the committee’s ranking member, said, “The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover. These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding.”

California Congressman Ro Khanna echoed the call for transparency, saying it was “exactly why” he was working with Republican Thomas Massie to force a vote on releasing the Epstein files. Senator Amy Klobuchar added on X: “Americans deserve the full truth.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson has faced accusations from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of delaying the swearing-in of a new member to block a vote.

“Republicans are running a pedophile protection program,” Jeffries said.

Republicans’ counter-release: Epstein’s interest in Trump

Republican members of the committee also released roughly 20,000 pages of correspondence indicating Epstein’s continued interest in Trump’s movements long after their friendship ended.

Epstein’s pilot, Larry Visoski, regularly updated him on Trump’s travel schedules from 2016 to 2018, often noting overlapping flight times and airport closures due to Secret Service activity.

In one 2018 exchange with former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, Epstein wrote, “Trump – borderline insane. dersh, a few feet further from the border but not by much.”

Summers replied, “Will Trump crack into insanity?”

Epstein responded, “He feels alone, and is nuts !!! … evil beyond belief mad, and most thought I was speaking metaphorically.”

A White House spokesperson, Abigail Jackson, downplayed the relevance of the emails, saying, “These emails prove literally nothing.”

Lingering questions

Epstein’s communications show he remained fixated on Trump’s activities even years after distancing himself from him, tracking his travels and forwarding news reports about his controversies.

Democrats argue the pattern underscores a deeper connection that warrants full public disclosure of the Epstein files. Republicans, however, insist the emails are being weaponized to discredit Trump.

For now, the controversy shows no sign of fading, as both parties trade accusations, the shadow of Epstein continues to loom over Washington.