“We cannot stand by as children fall prey to a Big Tech marketplace that profits from their exposure to online predators, violence, pornography and social manipulation,” said the author of the bill.

Dec 02, 2025

A bill set to be discussed in Congress soon could potentially result in websites and app stores being required to provide age verification to access certain content and download apps. The bill recently picked up an endorsement from Pinterest.

A number of U.S. states are already mandating that app stores and service providers enforce an age verification process for all users to download any app including California, Texas and Utah, as reported by The WinePress last month.

In the case of Texas, starting on January 1st, 2026, Texas will force users to provide legal identity to simply download an app, any app in fact, even if it is rated ‘G’ - from weather, to sports, to news, a simple calculator or calendar, everything will be affected.

In the text of the bill, the Texas App Store Accountability Act, it states:

“When an individual in this state creates an account with an app store, the owner of the app store shall use a commercially reasonable method of verification to verify the individual’s age.” “If the owner of the app store determines under Section 121.021 that an individual is a minor who belongs to an age category that is not “adult,” the owner shall require that the minor’s account be affiliated with a parent account belonging to the minor’s parent or guardian.

(b) For an account to be affiliated with a minor’s account as a parent account, the owner of an app store must use a commercially reasonable method to verify that the account belongs to an individual who:

(1) the owner of the app store has verified belongs to the age category of “adult” under Section 121.021; and

(2) has legal authority to make a decision on behalf of the minor with whose account the individual is seeking affiliation.’

Apple and Google said they would comply, though they did raise criticism of the austerity the bill creates. Utah is doing something identical as well.

Now a bill making its way through Congress would do something similar at the federal level and make all states comply.

Senator Mike Lee (UT-R) in the month of May first introduced the “App Store Accountability Act,” with Representative John James (MI-R) introducing the companion bill in the House of Representatives.

Lee (Left), James (Right)

Per a press release on Lee’s website:

The App Store Accountability Act empowers parents as decision makers for their children’s online safety and holds app stores responsible for providing safeguards. The legislation requires app stores and developers to protect children by requiring parental approval for app downloads and providing accurate age ratings for apps. The bill also prohibits any selling or sharing of sensitive data or any act that would restrict free speech or expression.

The App Store Accountability Act empowers parents to protect their children online by:

Requiring app stores to utilize privacy-protecting age verification methods, and link minor-owned accounts to a parental account—allowing parents to give consent before the minor makes downloads or purchases.

Providing a safe harbor for compliant app stores: Platforms can meet minimum standards by offering tools like secure age verification, parental oversight, and accurate app age ratings.

Requiring transparency and oversight: Annual certifications and a complaint mechanism will ensure tools are effective and loopholes are closed.

Prohibiting data exploitation: The sale of age-related data collected for verification will be strictly prohibited.

In an op-ed published in The Hill, Lee wrote: “We cannot stand by as children fall prey to a Big Tech marketplace that profits from their exposure to online predators, violence, pornography and social manipulation.”

Rep. James added: “Kids cannot consent — and any company that exposes them to addictive or adult material should be held accountable. The App Store Accountability Act holds Big Tech companies to the same standard as local corner stores. It safeguards the next generation by empowering parents and ensures that when it comes to protecting children, no one is above the law.”

The bill has support from a number of big tech apps and social media companies.

The Verge reported:

The bill is set to be discussed in a hearing before a powerful House committee that’s considering the large package of kids online safety bills. It comes just as the bill has picked up a new industry supporter, Pinterest. “We need to ensure that our kids are safe and parents have peace of mind from the moment their device is first turned on,” CEO Bill Ready says in a statement. “By making app stores the center for age verification, the App Store Accountability Act sets a clear standard for youth online safety.”

Companies like Meta, Snap, and X have also expressed broad support for the app store approach and applauded the federal bill when it was introduced.

Instagram ad on a digital board in Union Station in Washington, DC. Photo Credit: Greg Ferenstein | Reason Foundation

Though the Texas bill is facing legal scrutiny, Lee is waiting around to see the results.

“I’m pretty confident in going ahead with it as is. I don’t believe that there’s anything unlawful, unconstitutional, or otherwise problematic about this legislation. There’s certainly no reason to delay.”

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

We’ve seen what the U.K. has implemented with its Digital Services Act. The U.S. is headed that same direction.

Proverbs 25:4 Take away the dross from the silver, and there shall come forth a vessel for the finer. [5] Take away the wicked from before the king, and his throne shall be established in righteousness. Proverbs 26:23 Burning lips and a wicked heart are like a potsherd covered with silver dross.

Once again with this online censorship stuff (in terms of things such as pornography and other terrible things out there), instead of deleting this content, regulating and, God forbid, stamping out this “work” from the country, Western governments will still allow this content to proliferate and pollute the hearts and minds of the masses, and use this as an excuse for a massive power grab that totally quashes any independent thought.

I’ve written a number of articles about digital ID, and here in the United States the Trump administration is quietly working to release one of their own; and, if you read and listen to just about any of these major globalist groups - the UN, BIS, WEF, IMF, BlackRock, etc. - digital ID is absolutely imperative to everything they want to rollout and enforce, especially for the tokenization and digitalization of all assets, identities and “money.” Without that in place, full normalization of tokenization cannot function properly.

