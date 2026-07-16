Today, July 16, 2026, the United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued a notice explaining “tank bottoms” in the Oil Industry.

It was back on June 10 that President Trump, speaking at a news conference from the G7 Meeting in France, told the media that he paused the Iran war because “`We Run Out of Reserves in About Four Weeks’ (if the Iran deal wasn’t done.) That was June 10. Today is July 16 . . . . “about” four weeks later.

Here is video of President Trump saying that:

So here we are, five (5) weeks later, and all of a sudden, the EIA comes out with a notice about “Tank Bottoms.” Why?

Hint: Because we’re there!

Here is a screen shot of the EIA explanation of “Tank Bottoms:”

In Paragraph 4 in the image above, beginning with the words “In mid-June, when storage at Cushing . . .” the EIA explains that the price of oil may be high because “. . . The relatively high WTI-Cushing price suggests that recent low inventory levels may be near tank bottom levels, . ..”

The notice explains that EIA is now “Studying” the actual operational levels at select fuel storage locations. What they’re telling us is that we don’t have as much accessible oil as we think we have.

Hal Turner Remarks

Hate to say I told ya so.

For literally MONTHS, I have been warning readers of this website and listeners to my radio show, that we will hit “tank bottom” a lot sooner than anyone was admitting, and once we do, there isn’t enough remaining oil in the tanks to PUSH the oil into pipelines to get to refineries.

I explained that oil is very thick and that pumps can push it, but they can’t suck it in. In order to push the oil, there has to be “x” amount of oil remaining in the tanks so that the weight of the oil on top PUSHES the oil at the bottom into the pipelines. If there isn’t enough oil on top, the system can’t suck the remaining oil in and send it to refineries, and the whole system ends-up stopping.

Well, lookie-lookie-here: Today, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is telling the country exactly the same thing. (HERE)

The takeaway: We are now so low on oil reserves that we are in very real danger of hitting “tank bottom” when the system that carries oil to refineries simply cannot function anymore.

If the oil cannot get to refineries, then the refineries cannot refine it. Ergo: No fuel.

Now do you understand why I have been urgently telling you to get some gasoline storage cans and fill them? Store them safely and lawfully as local Fire Codes require.

And don’t tell ANYBODY you’ve done this. Because rest assured, if you tell anyone, they’ll remember they can “count on you” to give them fuel when they can’t get it anywhere else.

I think the EIA is publishing this today because we are already at the point where they can’t hide it anymore. They can’t avoid what is going to be necessary: First, FUEL RATIONING. Then, large areas of the country without any fuel at all. Perhaps for WEEKS at a time.

Get yourself gas cans or Gasoline Caddies and fill them.

If your home uses home heating oil for the Winter, call your local heating oil supplier and tell them you want your oil tank at home FILLED, right now. As soon as they can get a truck to your house.

If your home uses BOTTLED NATURAL GAS or BOTTLED PROPANE GAS, call your gas supplier and tell them you want your tanks filled - right away.

It’s Summer now, but Summer is ticking away. When the weather starts to get cold, you don’t want to be among the people that have no heating oil or gas to heat your house. Or no gas to cook with. Get the furnace oil tank or the propane tanks refilled NOW. ASAP.

Planning and taking action NOW is important because right now, the general public has absolutely no idea at all what seems to be coming. The news media . . . . useless. They “report” only what their government masters tell them to report. By the time the news media starts covering this, the shortages and outages will already be here. They’ll only cover it because they can’t ignore it anymore.

Once this starts hitting the news, the “masses who are asses” will all be calling to get heating oil, to get propane, trying to get gasoline cans for storage. And it will be too late.

Please pass this article along to family and friends that you care about. We’ve got to get the word out now, while there’s still a short window of time for people to get prepped.