CONFIRMED: OIL IN SINGAPORE: $210 PER BARREL TODAY ! ! ! SRI LANKA $286

Numerous reports are coming in this morning claiming oil prices in Singapore just went ballistic: $210 per barrel today for actual delivery; not futures, actual oil price!

Endeavoring to verify the precise details. If any of you have further info, please email.

UPDATED 11:09 AM EDT --

On Tuesday, April 14, at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong, CEO Georges Elhedery said something on live Bloomberg television that should have detonated every energy desk on earth. It did not. Because nobody is reading what it actually means.

“The highest I’ve seen, and I’m hoping we don’t see more of that, but the highest I’ve seen is $286 for a barrel of oil that reached Sri Lanka.”

Two hundred and eighty-six dollars. For a single barrel. Delivered. While Brent futures closed at $95.61 on April 16 and CNBC’s chyron still shows “oil near $100.”

Read the transcript carefully. Elhedery laid out the arithmetic: Middle East crude is now $140 to $150 at origin. Red Sea rerouting adds $30 to $40 per barrel in shipping. Insurance has gone from 25 basis points to 5 percent, a twentyfold increase. War insurance has been scrapped entirely, meaning the 5 percent buys you no war coverage at all. Stack those numbers on top of Dated Brent physical at $131.97 on April 9, Oman crude at a record $152.58 in March, and Dubai crude at $157.66 in early April, and you arrive at a poor importing nation paying $286 to keep the lights on.

This is not an oil price spike. This is the death of benchmark pricing as the world has known it since 1988.

For 38 years, Brent and WTI futures have functioned as the nervous system of global oil. Every central bank inflation model, every airline fuel hedge, every sovereign budget in every importing nation, every Fed rate decision, anchors itself to these two numbers flickering on a Bloomberg terminal. The entire post-1973 architecture assumed that paper price and physical price converge within a narrow band, that arbitrage closes the gap, that the benchmark tells the truth.

On April 14, HSBC’s CEO told the world, in public, that the paper price is now off by nearly 200 percent from the physical price for the countries that can least afford the difference. A $95 Brent headline and a $286 delivered barrel are not the same commodity anymore. They are two different markets, and the poor are trading in the real one.

This is why Sri Lanka, which has no domestic production and imports 100 percent of its fuel, turned simultaneously to Russia, India, and China in the first weeks of April. President Dissanayake publicly thanked all three on April 8. India delivered 38,000 metric tonnes on March 28. Sinopec is running sustained shipments. Russia has formalized supply arrangements despite US sanctions. Colombo, a capital of 1.7 million people in a country still recovering from the 2022 sovereign default, has accidentally become the first live demonstration of what post-dollar, post-Brent, multipolar energy sourcing looks like in practice. Not in a think tank paper. In actual cargoes arriving at actual ports.

Every central bank pricing inflation off Brent is flying blind. Every airline hedged on WTI is mispriced. Every AI data center operator who modeled a 2030 power buildout on pre-war energy assumptions just watched the assumption disintegrate. Goldman’s 1,350 TWh data-center forecast assumed a world where a $95 Brent headline means $95 oil arriving at the meter. That world ended on February 28.

The $286 barrel did not reach Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka reached the future first. Everyone else is still reading yesterday’s screen.

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https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/reports-coming-in-oil-in-singapore-210-per-barrel-today?catid=17&Itemid=101

Here’s a reliable confirmation