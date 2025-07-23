Secret Service has surveillance footage from just before the incident.

https://x.com/DesireeAmerica4/status/1948026234048532632

The person who was paddleboarding with the Obamas’ personal chef when he drowned near their Martha’s Vineyard estate had tried desperately to save him, according to officials.

The unidentified fellow paddleboarder tried to swim to Tafari Campbell, 45, but “did not reach him in time,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement, MassLive reported.

The person, who saw Campbell losing his balance and falling into the water, then swam to shore and alerted someone who then called 911, according to the report.

A witness saw Campbell — who was not wearing a life jacket and wasn’t tethered to the board — struggling to stay afloat in his final moments, officials said.

https://nypost.com/2023/07/26/obama-chef-tafari-campbells-paddleboard-death-had-witness/