⚡ Closure of Strait of Hormuz
Starting tomorrow, Striat of Hormuz will be defacto closed for 2 days based on Iran's NAVAREA warning.
The measure's taken to showcase what can happen if Iran treats the upcoming US attack as an all-out war.
Iran has the right to defend themselves against genocidal imperialism!
The Whole world can see the Israeli, American, Lie, & Media Bullshit, just a rampant bunch of scum war criminals who think no laws apply to them.