Wall Street was thrown into turmoil after it emerged investor Michael Burry has bet heavily against two of the world’s biggest AI firms.

Burry, who became a household name after predicting the 2008 crash and inspiring the film The Big Short, is now wagering that the AI boom will end the same way — in a bust.

Nvidia, the planet’s most valuable company, plunged 2.5 percent this morning with $34 billion wiped off its value. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were also down.

In the movie The Big Short, one of the best films about the world of global finance, Michael Burry goes from bank to bank betting against US mortgages.

The bankers can hardly contain their glee as Burry, played by Christian Bale as a heavy metal drumming data savant, places $1.3 billion bets against the booming mortgage market in the form of credit swaps.

The bankers are convinced the mortgage market will continue upward.

Burry is convinced mortgages based on sub-prime loans are about to collapse.

One was right. In 2008, the global financial crisis spread as the US housing bubble burst.

Since the crisis - and the 2015 movie about it - Burry has been a public figure, a person to watch.

Overnight, it was revealed that Burry has effectively just placed a bet against some of the United States’ leading AI stocks.

AI and technology stocks have driven a sustained rise in US stock markets since April, now close to record highs, among them chipmaker Nvidia.

There have been worries before that Wall Street is overpriced. This week, Morgan Stanley chief executive Ted Pick warned that the streak could end in a market pull-back.

Late last month, Burry, in his first X post in more than two years, warned of a bubble, fanning investor concerns over inflated spending in the AI and tech industry.

But it has now been revealed in a regulatory filing, that Burry has placed bets on Nvidia and Palantir, an artificial intelligence software company, co-founded by tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, now a New Zealand citizen.

The practice is known as short selling. Short selling involves borrowing shares and selling them, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price for a profit.

Overnight, Palantir share prices fell around 6 percent despite a strong quarterly update.

The company, which has more than doubled in value this year, forecast its fourth-quarter revenue above market expectations, driven by a rapid AI adoption boosting demand for its data analytics services.

According to Reuters’ analysis, Palantir’s shares are up more than 170 percent so far this year, after having surged around 1000 percent in the past two years, sharply outpacing Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

It says Palantir trades at nearly 250 times its 12-month forward earnings estimates, compared to AI chip frontrunner Nvidia’s 33 and Microsoft’s 29.92.

Palantir’s chief executive Alex Karp hit out at short sellers after news of Burry’s bet broke.

He told CNBC that short sellers’ “behaviour is egregious and I’m going to be dancing around when it’s proven wrong”.

Of Burry, he told CNBC, “the two companies he’s shorting are the ones making all the money, which is super weird. The idea that chips and ontology is what you want to short is bats - crazy.”

Burry was not commenting.

Dan Coatsworth, head of markets at AJ Bell told Reuters: “Time will tell if Burry has got his timing right or if the share decline in pre-market trading simply represents a pause for breath before Palantir starts racing higher again.”

THE RECKONING

Michael Burry just bet $1.1 billion that the AI revolution is a lie.

Not the technology.

The valuation.

Eighty percent of his entire portfolio now sits in put options against Nvidia and Palantir … the twin gods of the machine age.

This is not hedging.

This is conviction.

The same conviction that made him $700 million when he shorted the housing bubble while the world called him insane. Burry sees it again.

The same fever.

The same math that doesn’t work.

Nvidia trades at 54 times earnings. Historical baseline: 20. Palantir at 449 times. These are numbers that require perfection forever. Numbers that have never survived reality. In 1999, tech stocks drove 80% of market gains before surrendering 78% in the crash.

Today, AI commands 75% of S&P 500 returns.

The script hasn’t changed.

Only the costume.

Global AI spending has exploded to $200 billion annually … up 120% … yet productivity gains crawl below 20%.

We are building cathedrals before we’ve proven the god exists.

Fifty-four percent of fund managers now call this a bubble.

Not pessimists. The people managing the money.

The energy math alone is apocalyptic. AI will consume 1% of global electricity by 2027. That’s $100 billion in costs against $200 billion in spending … before a single dollar of proven return.

Michael Burry isn’t betting against artificial intelligence. He’s betting against human nature … our willingness to mistake momentum for permanence, narrative for numbers, revolution for immunity from gravity. Every transformative technology reaches this moment: where promise becomes price, where believers stop calculating and start crusading.

Electricity was real.

The market crash of 1929 was real. Both were true.

Palantir’s CEO calls Burry’s position “batshit crazy.”

Of course he does.

When you’re the priest, the skeptic is always the heretic.

But Burry has already been the heretic once. He bought credit default swaps when Wall Street laughed. He walked out with generational wealth when Wall Street walked out with nothing. This is $5 trillion in AI market value balanced on one assumption: that exponential curves never flatten, that competition never arrives, that margins never compress, that reversion to the mean died with the old economy.

It didn’t.

If Q4 earnings crack, if Nvidia’s 75% margins slip, if adoption stalls or chips supplies fracture … the unwind will reshape markets for a generation. Not because AI fails. Because math finally matters again.

Burry may be early.

He usually is. But early and wrong are separated only by time. And time has never lost. The machine gods will endure. The question is whether their disciples will survive the fall.

Watch the margins.

Watch the energy.

Watch what happens when faith collides with physics.

History doesn’t repeat. But it rhymes. And this verse sounds disturbingly familiar.

