What is fascism?

Outside the American rhetorical bubble, fascism is not defined primarily by flags, uniforms, or ideology, but by how power operates. Common elements used by historians and constitutional scholars include: Executive power overriding courts Selective enforcement of law Fusion of police power with political objectives Normalization of exceptional measures Reduction of citizens to categories (“enemy”, “alien”, “undesirable”) Use of force as spectacle or deterrence

Trump checks all the boxes.

Video taken this morning in Maine shows an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer taking pictures of a legal observer’s car. When she asks why he’s doing that, he says, “Because we have a nice little database, and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist.”

Many (if not all) of the ICE agents are thugs - Trump’s Gestapo

A Twin Cities-based employee of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is among 16 men arrested on suspicion of soliciting a minor following a sting operation by police in suburban Minneapolis.

Alexander Steven Back, 41, is among four people charged so far with trying to pay a 17-year-old girl for sex. Back could also face federal charges, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Authorities said that they’ve submitted evidence against the other 12 men to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Federal immigration agents detained a two-year-old girl and her father in Minneapolis on Thursday and transported them to Texas, according to court records and the family’s lawyers.

The father, identified in court filings as Elvis Joel TE, and his daughter were stopped and detained by officers around 1pm when they were returning home from the store. By the evening, a federal judge had ordered the girl be released by 9.30pm. But federal officials instead put both of them on a plane heading to a Texas detention center.

Federal immigration authorities allowed a suspect in a $100m jewelry heist believed to be the largest in US history to deport himself to South America in December, a move that stunned and upset prosecutors who were planning to try the case and send him to prison.

Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores was one of seven people charged last year with stalking an armored truck to a rural freeway rest stop north of Los Angeles and stealing millions worth of diamonds, emeralds, gold, rubies and designer watches in 2022.

Flores faced up to 15 years in federal prison if convicted on charges of conspiracy to commit theft from interstate and foreign shipment and theft from interstate and foreign shipment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Flores in late December after he requested voluntary departure, prosecutors said in court filings.

An Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient says that he was tackled and arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Minneapolis and held in a cell for eight hours without being allowed to contact an attorney or his family.

William Vermie, 39, said in an interview with ABC News that he was taken into custody earlier this month while standing with a crowd on a public sidewalk observing ICE agents detaining two young men in his neighborhood during an immigration enforcement activity dubbed by the government as Operation Metro Surge. He said he was driven to the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis, where he was detained in a cell.

Peter Schweizer exposes the Mexican consulates in America ARE MEETING WITH THE DEMOCRAT PARTY and organizing Immigration protests. (There‘s a consulate in Minneapolis.)

“Mexico has 53 consulates, and I started looking at what Mexico was doing with those consulates. I found out that they’re organizing protests, they’re still organizing some of these anti-ICE protests. They’ve got a consulate up in the Twin Cities right now that’s neck deep in what’s going on in Minneapolis.

But I also found that they were meddling in our politics. They were literally meeting with Democratic Party activists in 2024 saying, “how are we going to stop Trump? We got to stop Trump. We turned California from red to blue. We turned Arizona from red to blue.”

A top Mexico Senator on the Mexican National Defense Committee says, Quote, “Mexicans are in our territories. California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Wyoming. We’re going to take back the territory that was stolen from us — We already know that the Mexican population in the United States reaches 39.2 million. We Mexicans are reclaiming our territory”

The Democrats Party is helping Mexico take over America for votes and power.

It’s the start of a civil war.

