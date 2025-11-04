I posted this yesterday

I was going through the comments and saw this from a “frienemy” whom I have known for some years. We have come together on a couple of issues such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership and now the genocide in Israel.

In between times I know my “frienemy” to be on a crusade against religion , God and any form of spirituality.

His latest comments on the above piece

I tried to take his attention away from “gods” to the nature of Reality, and tried to suggest he look at a physicist’s standpoint.

But he wouldn’t bite and returned to his original theme

And then…

I really have no objection whatsoever to what people’s narrow-minded views on various things are.

But when folk come onto my space to propagate them they open themself up to my response, in this case publicly.

This is just another example of what I have been noticing - an uptick in people’s inability to engage in rational, open-minded debate, and an inability to part, even for a nanosecond, from their strongly-held views.

I have to also point out that that my “frienemy” has not one word to say about AI, the control grid or other themes.

Mick is purely a one-issue person - in this case something that is major and praiseworthy - the genocide in Gaza.

But nothing more.