I am still trying to sort out the problem with comments. My settings are showing that comments are allowed but they are still not appearing.

I am getting the real run-around from the AI which gives a useless response and then when I ask a supplementary question seems to forget what I originally asked.

Obviously, it needs a HUMAN BEING to sort this out.

Someone (human or AI) has tampered with my settings.

The latest is:

Got it! I’ve sent this conversation to our team of specialists. If this is about a payment or another urgent issue, you’ll hear back from us within a few days. Otherwise please note that due to incoming volume, we aren’t able to guarantee a timely response.

I HATE all this new AI technology! No human geeks, no emails, no nothing - just answers that don’t answer.