Yes, is it safe - Nethanyahhu's gift to Trump?
Two "Pagers"
What is N. actually saying?
I can't believe the callousness of Netanyahu's gift to Trump.
Two "Pagers"!
One is even gold plated for the ultimate in tacky.
I wonder if Trump has had them x-rayed in case Netanyahu forgot to remove the explosives.
Or was he warning Trump to behave?