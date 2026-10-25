Seemorerocks

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James's avatar
James
2d

Perhaps a little off, but maybe not. I have neuropathy in my feet from diabetes, after 30 years of diabetes and about 15 years on metformn. (I am off all drugs now and have a continuous blood glucose monitor (nicknamed Nemsis) and have a very, very strict diet.) Anyway, one day As I prepared to sleep I thought, if my feet and toes are atrophying from lack of use, I will use them. So I started clenching my toes 50 times at bedtime and 50 in the morning. Over the last three years my feet are much better, my toes are improving (I can even pick up socks off the floor with my toes), etc. After the exercising my toes my lower legs have a rush of sensation like they are waking up from having fallen asleep. I have told three doctors abut ths. None has said a word.

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2 replies by Robin Westenra
Viesha Lewand's avatar
Viesha Lewand
2d

Have you tried fresh Onion Rings in socks ? They're full of sulphur, . Bone rebuilding minerals and more

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2 replies by Robin Westenra and others
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