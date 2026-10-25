Seemorerocks

Here’s an update of my medical situation for those that are interested.

I am coming to the end of my month on the drug naltrexone.

The early effects while I was on the minimum dose were initially quite positive.

The first thing I noticed was that I became sleepy which gave rise to an episode at the farm that I talk about here.

This allowed me to wean myself of the medical cannabis I have been taking for insomnia and the nervous system.

I have related some of my early experiences here.

As I upped the dose I started noticing some unwelcome changes that I suspect were related to the drug but I cannot say for certain.

One of these was some pretty unpleasant dreams that I do not think come from me at all.

I had another dream Robin Westenra · Oct 22 While I have been taking the prescribed drug, naltrexone I have been having a lot more dreams. Read full story

I got up to 3 tablets a day, short of the 4 tablets a day,suggested by my doctor. Since seeing my doctor I immediately moved in the opposite direction from that suggested by him and scaled back to 2 tablets a day and by the week’s end will have dutifully completed the course.

What I can say is that after the month my situation has not improved; in fact it seems worse, especially in terms of energy.

I have had three major, what I call inflammatory attacks in which my feet get very tingly and hot and I feel very unwell.

There may have been some changes in terms of the strange neurological symptoms back in August but nothing much that I can discern whereas the negative effects are very obvious.

I have decided, based on my experience, to back away from any pharmaceutical drugs, at least for now.

“Side-effects

Not ever having taken much in the way of drugs I am extremely sensitive to their effects.

I refuse to accept the term “side effects” .

When I reported to my otherwise very good doctor the reported “side effects” of taking prednisone he said that these are “long-term effects” and short-term there are no side effects at all.

Is that even logical?

At what stage does taking the drugs go from being harmless to dangerous?

My doctor is basing his comforting words on a statistical average.

But I am not a statistical average.

The truth is the “side effects” are effects that probably kick in on day one and only become evident to the average person over time.

A treatment plan

I am trained in Traditional Chinese Medicine so have worked out a programme based on treatment principles:

DMSO and MSM which the Midwestern Doctor theorists moves the blood treating what the Chinese call blood stasis, which will hopefully, in part, address whatever is in my blood

Reduce inflammation with boswellia serrata (frankincense) and high potency curcumin. These herbs come the closest in natural medicine to corticosteroids like prednisone.

Chinese tonic herbs to address Spleen Qi depletion, in particular the digestion and fatigue. The licorice root in the formula also has, apparently, a steroid-like action.

Western herbs to support the kidneys

What I want

I am forgoing any detoxification programs because they are very hard on both the kidneys and liver - organs of elimination - along with my whole body.

Please take it that I know what I’m doing and unless you have full professional training in a field you don’t need to suggest any “miracle cure”,

Chances are I already know about it.

I am not hoping for a full cure after a whole lifetime of poor health.

Of course I want to optimise the functioning of my body because that is where my consciousness resides (the opposite actually!).

In some ways I am coming to terms with the state of my physical body and the insight has come that a sick body can act as a kind of “crucible” for spiritual development.

I have no desire to inhabit this body for too long and no desire to come back to this prison planet.

A brief medical history

I would like to relate some of my history to make myself clear.

I have had a lifetime of ill health that comes partly from my genetic inheritance but largely exposure from an early age to toxic pesticide toxins (in particular, paraquat).

The current decline started after an active lifestyle came to an abrupt end with a spill off my horse in which I broke my arm.

I realised pretty soon that something else was wrong lying in bed with my arm in plaster.

After the plaster came off I developed oedema in the ankles and was sent off urgently to the hospital.

One of my few medical heroes, a doctor at the hospital, would not let me go home until he reached a diagnosis which was one of sarcoidosis, for which he prescribed prednisone, something that shocked my system.

It did however restore normal lung X-rays but I never felt any better and it’s been all downhill since then.

The covid era

Another phase came with covid (which if the tests were correct (sic) I had twice and indirect, secondary exposure to the jab which led to blood that I am sure most of us have one way or another, to the nanobots that I expect all of us are now carrying.

A summing up

As I have said above, I am not really hoping for optimal function at the age of 70 but for the best bodily health I can possibly attain in the circumstances to allow me to do the work that I think I am destined to do.

At the apex of this is to leave the body in sufficient health to enable my spiritual growth.

I hope that makes sense, to some of you at least.