I may be the only voice in America warning that we could be in a limited nuclear war with Russia before Christmas. I don’t like what I am seeing in news headlines today. Unfortunately, the overwhelming majority of American citizens have no idea how close we are to a nuclear nightmare. Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that Ukraine fired six American-made, American-paid ATACM missiles into a Russia air force base in southern Russia. Russian military officials said they would respond. Today, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov reiterated the promise that Russia would respond to the attack.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/12/2024

Hal Turner is reporting

Russian Aerospace forces have begun preparation for possibly the largest air strikes since the beginning of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.

Without going into details which might compromise sources and methods, I can report the sudden and shear scope of clearly preparatory activities is something that has not been seen since the darkest times of the Cold War.

This isn't some maintenance surge, this is actual FULL arming-up of many, MANY, aircraft. Intel reports are calling this prep work "extremely aggressive."



US spy satellites have also seen imagery which leads the US to conclude the world could also see the launch of multiple ICBM/IRBM "Oreshnik" for the first time.

Imagery and human intel reliably report 20+ "Oreshnick" missiles are currently in operation and ready for firing.

No reliable time-frame estimate was made available to me, but I was told "Not long from now. Not long at all."



