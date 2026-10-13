Multiple cyberattacks are emptying grocery shelves across Europe right now. In France, hackers forced refrigeration systems up to 50°C, spoiling fresh and frozen goods. One viewer’s photo shows a fully designed customer notice somehow already posted this morning. In the Netherlands, an attack has paused distribution centers, with empty shelves expected. These attacks match years of warnings about cyber risks to the food supply.

Christian breaks it down.



Hundreds of French supermarkets have been hit by a cyber attack that caused their fridges and freezers to heat up, spoiling fresh and frozen food estimated to be worth millions of euros.

Hackers reportedly gained control of the software that regulates the temperatures of the refrigeration units, forcing some to warm to 50C (120F) overnight.

The chief executive of Coopérative U said several of its supermarkets had been hit by the “extremely serious and unprecedented” attack.

Almost 100 of the chain’s stores were targeted, while between 150 and 200 Intermarché supermarkets were affected, according to the AFP news agency.

Intermarché said its fridges had heated up to 50C for six hours overnight into Monday, and the retailer had thrown away all the affected food to avoid health risks, the Reuters news agency reported.

Some supermarket staff reportedly said they were hit by waves of hot air when they opened freezer units on Monday morning.

French broadcaster BFMTV published an image showing a freezer in an ice cream aisle displaying a temperature of 26.5C.

Two supermarkets in the Alsace region reported losses of €270,000 (£228,000) between them, the broadcaster added, meaning the nationwide total could run into the millions.

Prosecutors in Paris confirmed the cyber attack and indicated it had prompted fire outbreaks, according to AFP.

The full scale of the attack is so far unclear.

Reports in specialist retail and local media said stores from other food giants, including Carrefour, E.Leclerc and Monoprix, were also attacked. BBC News has approached the supermarket chains for comment.

In a post on X, Coopérative chief executive Dominique Schelcher said staff were “fully mobilised, in co-ordination with refrigeration specialists, to restore the situation as quickly as possible”.

He called for an investigation into the hack and said targeting equipment essential to the French food supply was “unacceptable”.

https://archive.is/AuRSE

In the Netherlands

https://nos.nl/artikel/2634698-distributiecentra-albert-heijn-stil-na-digitaal-veiligheidsincident-kans-op-lege-schappen

Background

Danfoss AK-SM 800A controllers are widely deployed to manage refrigeration infrastructure in supermarkets, cold-storage facilities, warehouses, and other commercial environments. Because these systems provide centralized management of refrigeration equipment, compromising the management interface can have significant operational consequences.

Team82 researched the attack surface of the Danfoss AK-SM 800A platform and identified multiple vulnerabilities affecting the embedded web management interface. Team82 disclosed the vulnerabilities to Danfoss, which addressed them in a new firmware version.

Our research uncovered a hidden “code-of-the-day” authentication mechanism that could be abused to bypass normal authentication, a command-injection vulnerability leading to remote code execution, and an issue allowing authenticated users to inject arbitrary Nginx configuration directives, which could be leveraged to manipulate web traffic and trigger a denial-of-service condition.

Our analysis began by examining the internet exposure of these devices, where we identified thousands of publicly accessible management interfaces. We then reverse engineered the firmware to reconstruct the architecture of the embedded web service, ultimately tracing each vulnerability from the HTTP request handlers down to the underlying implementation.

These findings demonstrate how undocumented functionality, insecure command construction, and dynamically modifiable web server configurations can combine to create powerful attack chains against internet-accessible cyber-physical systems.

https://claroty.com/team82/research/freeze-the-controller-defrost-the-food-uncovering-vulnerabilities-in-danfoss-refrigeration-controllers

Neil McCoy-Ward