Trump is due to be “assassinated” in a Hollywood sense … in that those last two episodes - whether they were real or not - really helped his ratings and he could use some help now.
But seriously - the world is a more dangerous place now in terms of tensions and there are new weapons that are hard to guard against (like armed drones) so I suspect that the threat is real and the Whitehouse should take those threats very seriously.
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Trump is due to be “assassinated” in a Hollywood sense … in that those last two episodes - whether they were real or not - really helped his ratings and he could use some help now.
But seriously - the world is a more dangerous place now in terms of tensions and there are new weapons that are hard to guard against (like armed drones) so I suspect that the threat is real and the Whitehouse should take those threats very seriously.