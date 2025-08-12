Volodymyr Zelensky announced moments ago, that he will not accept the agreements made between Putin and Trump at the upcoming meeting in Alaska this Friday.

Zelensky has now said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not voluntarily leave Donbas. Instead, he says the Armed Forces of Ukraine must liberate the remaining parts of Donbas.

The same Donbas that his same troops were shelling and mortaring back in the year 2014, which resulted in about 13,000 civilians killed.

