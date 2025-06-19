Col. Douglas McGregor: "Israel's situation is critical: the Iron Dome has turned into a sieve !"

Retired US Army Colonel: "Israel's situation is critical: the Iron Dome has turned into a sieve !"

Douglas McGregor: "The situation in Israel is extremely grave. About a third of Tel Aviv is either destroyed or seriously damaged, and I am sure this trend will continue. I am told that a significant part of their aircraft has been evacuated from the country - many planes have been transferred to Cyprus to protect against attacks.

Frankly speaking, Israel is in an extremely vulnerable and critical situation. Figuratively speaking, it is “hanging by a thread”.

The missile defense and air defense systems will last only a few days.

Those who are now in Israel describe to me that the Iron Dome has effectively become a “sieve” – it no longer provides protection.”

