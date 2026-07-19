Seemorerocks

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Ghosta's avatar
Ghosta
2h

Shame all these assertions that Iran is doing great damage cannot be verified with some actual evidence.

If I shared this everyone would say its just bullshit.

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Eclectricity's avatar
Eclectricity
3h

Douglas Macgregor has only one official video channel. There are MANY videos that claim to present his views. Some are deepfakes in which 'Macgregor' makes wild claims easily disproven. I have no idea whether the linked content is or is not valid.

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