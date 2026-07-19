Col Douglas Macgregor: Hell Break Loose as 300 U.S. Soldiers in CRITICAL CONDITIONS - Pentagon Lying Robin WestenraJul 19, 202622712Share22712Share
Shame all these assertions that Iran is doing great damage cannot be verified with some actual evidence.
If I shared this everyone would say its just bullshit.
Douglas Macgregor has only one official video channel. There are MANY videos that claim to present his views. Some are deepfakes in which 'Macgregor' makes wild claims easily disproven. I have no idea whether the linked content is or is not valid.