Col. Daniel Davis: "I'm worried a MASSIVE false flag attack is coming..." | Redacted News
Trump again emphasized that Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, but he shared few if any fresh details about how the conflict is unfolding and how exactly it would end. Instead he warned that the U.S. would strike Iran “extremely hard” over the next two to three weeks and send them back to the stone ages where Iran belongs. Remember that we were told we’re bombing Iran to help the people of Iran.
https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/col-daniel-davis-im-worried-a-massive/comments
It is like Trump was openly about being all for Israel and the jews just a while back, but now, to trick the now more suspicious American people into murdering innocent Iranians and laying down their lives for Israel the agenda is very suspiciously 'all for Jesus' all of a sudden.
And the Israelis, rather than simply spitting in the faces of Christians or simply shouting at them and hitting them in Israel now (as they really still do), have now launched a Christian Zionist campaign in America to sucker yet more hapless and not-too-bright American goyim into simply murdering Iranians or laying down their own lives for the jews.
After all, the jews feel that this is what they regard as subhuman American goyim meat puppets are for in the first place, and any mind control program that can be successfully used to get the idea to comply firmly implanted in the minds of the goyim to program them to kill and die for the jews will do they reckon.
So now the American armed forces will have to use subconsciously-implanted '1984'-style 'doublethink' to make themselves reason how jews boiling Jesus alive in faeces eternally in hell in the Talmud is compatible with 'Christian Zionism' that even Netanyahu is craftily now pushing, despite Netanyahu having previously been caught out in a hot mike session saying how he and the jews in Israel actually hate America and how they will suck it dry and destroy it.
But literally 50% of all US armed forces generals are self-stated members of the jewish 'faith', so with America now effectively being under hostile alien foreign power military occupation dictatorship, the Gentile lower ranks will effectively have little choice anyway unless they mutiny as they really all should, and then use their weapons to execute the entirely treacherous present US government that is almost entirely a satellite hostile alien foreign power Israeli dictatorship as they really should.
After all, they alone do have the real weapons, and that would be the best way for things to proceed for the Gentile species on this planet in every similarly occupied Gentile nation, otherwise we Gentiles face inevitable total extermination by the jew agenda of sterilizing clot shots and arranged wars etc., for which lethally opposing military force alone is the only possible available remedial option, as jews are the masters of the entirely corrupt jewish-run legal system and political system, so direct physical action by Gentile members of all Gentile nation armed forces around the world to remove all jews from positions of power and influence in all nations is the ONLY way.
It is either all the Gentiles who will be totally exterminated or all the jews who will be exterminated at this point, no half way or half measure is intended or planned by the jews, whether the Gentiles even suspect any of this or not.
The three scriptures, the Torah, Talmud and Zohar are extremely specific, stating that there are to be "no survivors" from all the goyim (Gentiles) in the world, that all Gentiles in the world are to be "exterminated", so what will happen if Gentiles blindly submit to jewish control any longer is that all Gentiles in the entire world will be murder-suicided by the jews so that jews alone can seize this entire planet for themselves alone to then live on as the Torah states is to happen, except, very likely for a small number of slave Gentiles who will be kept in captivity to breed from by jews for occult purposes employing ritual rape and torture to the death for extraction of pranic life force energies, meat and adrenochrome-saturated blood, as these commodities are things that the entirely godless atheistic self-worshipping parasitic jew soul group will not be able to obtain from their humanoid AI Cloud-linked humanoid robot slave force, so they will continually maintain their Epstein-type groups around the world, operating these still as they have done for thousands of years on this earth already.
Happy will be the lost of Israel, whom the Holy One, blessed be He, has chosen from amongst the Goyim, of whom the Scriptures say: "Their work is but vanity, it is an illusion at which we must laugh; they will all perish when God visits them in His wrath." At the moment when the Holy One, blessed be He, will exterminate all the Goyim of the world, Israel alone will subsist, even as it is written: "The Lord alone will appear great on that day!...
Zohar, Vayshlah 177b
Everyone who sheds the blood of the impious [non-Jews] is as acceptable to God as he who offers a sacrifice to God.
Yalkut 245c
All Israelites will have a part in the future world... The Goyim, at the end of the world will be handed over to the angel Duma and sent down to hell.
Zohar, Shemoth, Toldoth Noah, Lekh-Lekha
Jehovah created the non-Jew in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The non-Jew is consequently an animal in human form, and condemned to serve the Jew day and night.
Midrasch Talpioth, p. 225-L
A Jew may do to a non-Jewess what he can do. He may treat her as he treats a piece of meat.
Hadarine, 20, B; Schulchan Aruch, Choszen Hamiszpat 348
https://rense.com/general86/talmd.htm
All jews in every jewish sect in the entire world embrace that Torah, and the fully complete jewish version is very different to the Torah that the Christians are given to dumb themselves down with, just as the Slave Bible created especially for slaves was very different to the full Christian Bible itself in an effective multi-tiered slave system that actually enslaved both the Christians and the slaves, though almost all slaves were actually owned by jews after having been first traded entirely by jews, after being purchased from Negro slave traders in Africa itself, enslavement of captured enemies there (still often) being the usual custom anyway after battles, so rather than tribes in Africa just keeping the defeated members of other tribes as slaves for just themselves, they started to trade them to the jews instead as well.
Helping blow up schools and hospitals and power plants!
The Great Satan we are along w little Satan Israel.