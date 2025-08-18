George Szamuely and Peter Lavelle discuss President Zelensky and the so-called Coalition of the Willing's upcoming trip to D.C. to see President Trump in order to ensure that there is no peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Donald Trump has once again exposed the hollow shell of utterly powerless European diplomacy.

The American president flatly rejected the idea of a joint session with European leaders, insisting instead on a solo meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky before anyone else enters the room.

The optics are brutal: Europe’s “leaders” fly across the Atlantic only to sit like schoolchildren outside the Oval Office, waiting for permission to enter. This is not partnership — it is humiliation dressed up as diplomacy; and I LOVE it!

Zelensky, visibly reluctant but cornered, will sit down with Trump alone.

Reports confirm that the Europeans will only be allowed in after Trump has dictated terms to Kyiv.

The choreography makes clear who holds power and who is just filling empty chairs for the cameras. The United States is 72% of NATO and it is long overdue we start acting that way.

For Zelensky, this is a nightmare—without his EU babysitters shielding him, he faces Trump directly, forced to negotiate with the man he cannot control, without the safety net of European platitudes and hollow “unity” talk.

The Europeans, meanwhile, look pathetic. Once again, they sacrifice national dignity to chase scraps of influence in Washington. Their leaders appear less like independent statesmen and more like nervous lobbyists hoping for a nod of approval. For decades, they preached about “shared values” and “equal partnership,” but the reality is plain: America calls the shots, and Europe obeys.

This meeting is a masterclass in power imbalance. Trump’s maneuver humiliates Europe and exposes Zelensky as weak and dependent.

Washington dictates, Kyiv obeys, and Europe applauds like fools.

Nothing changes—except the mask of “unity” has slipped.

This is not diplomacy; it is subjugation on full display. AS it should be.

UPDATED 4:00 PM EDT --

WHAT HAPPENED:

1) Trump scolded Zelensky and wanted to force him into peace a while ago.

2) Zelensky ran to Europeans, so Macron and Starmer pushed back, also getting help from the neocons in the USA.

3) Trump then understanding the situation, gave the European their war, what they wanted and used it as leverage for trade negotiations.

4) But USA secretly held talks with Russia during this time, and the Europeans were entertained by Kellogg and Lindsey Graham.

5) When the peace talks went to a final stage, the Alaska summit happened.

6) This shocked the Europeans. They had no idea and it happen too quickly, and too far along for them to interfere.

7) Now Zelensky and Europe noticed that a deal is actually close and the war might stop.

8) Europe and Zelensky are now freaking out, they are now thinking how to push back on Trump.

9) Zelensky ran again to assemble the who European warmonger crew and they wanted to travel to Washington together.

10) Trump said no, Zelensky only meeting.

-> Watch out for any European attempts to disrupt the talks.

France President Emmanuel Macron rejected Russia's peace proposals for Ukraine as a "surrender," speaking at a video conference of the so-called "coalition of the willing." He plans to confront Trump at White House Monday.

Macron emphasized that there can be no discussion of territorial issues without "democratically elected leaders" in Kyiv and that any solution is linked to Western security guarantees — including funding and maintaining the Ukrainian military.

What he seems to not understand is that there hasn't been a legitimate election in Ukraine for years. That government invoked Emergency Powers and stayed in-office beyond the expiration date of their elected term.

While the Ukraine Constitution allows the legislature (Verkhovna Rada) to remain in power during such emergencies, it does not specify that a President can remain. Ergo, Zelensky cannot be Ukraine President because his term of Office Expired in May, 2024.

Macron stated that the Ukrainian military itself is the "first pillar" of such guarantees. Macron flatly refuses to acknowledge that the Ukraine Army is within 60-90 days of collapse. Sooner if the U.S> pulls-out for Ukraine's failure to make peace.

"The second pillar," Macron added, is the deployment of Western troops within Ukraine. This is an absolute non-starter. The Russians have made it explicitly clear that any foreign troops that enter Ukraine, will be legitimate targets for the Russia Army.

According to Macron, several countries are ready to send forces for training, logistics, and presence in "non-frontline" zones, and the US will be asked to join. If France or any other country sends troops on its own, the Russians will likely kill them. It does not matter to the Russians if those foreign troops CLAIM to be doing certain non-combatant tasks; the West has long ago lost all credibility over the Ukraine issue, lying and deliberately deceiving Russia numerous times in the past.

It seems certain to many Russians that if any foreign troops are somehow permitted to enter Ukraine, it would be only a matter of hours before those troops were firing upon Russian soldiers. "The West cannot be trusted" says the average Russian citizen.

Given the fact that it was the then-President of France, Francois Hollande, who attended the Minsk peace conference in 2014, then later admitted he did so as a "ruse to buy time for Ukraine to arm for war" any words that come out of another French President's mouth "promising" anything, are simply not believable.

Tomorrow could see severe rhetorical fireworks at the White House when Zelensky and his war-mongering pals from Europe, get told what the reality is going to be.

Ukraine must accept all of Russia's terms for peace or the Russians will not make peace. The West is outmanned out-gunned, and cannot manufacture enough weapons fast enough to prevent the Collapse of the Ukraine Army.

The Ukraine war is over; either by a peace accord, or, two to three months from now, when Ukraine is simply over-run by the Russians.

Short of the West actually entering combat (and thereby starting nuclear World War 3) there is NOTHING that can be done to save Ukraine from a Russian-imposed peace.

From TASS

According to the French leader, the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kiev," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington

PARIS, August 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has said that he doesn’t rule out that Ukraine will have to recognize the loss of some of its territories under a potential peace deal.

"As part of a truce, a ceasefire or a peace deal, the country may recognize the loss of territories," he said in a video address aired on the Elysee Palace’s X page. "It will not recognize that they are under anyone else’s sovereignty, but will recognize their loss though military action. It doesn’t run counter to international law, but will be a very serious concession."

"After three and a half years of conflict and so many victims, no country will accept even actual territorial losses if it has no guarantees that the rest of its territory will be protected," he stressed.

According to the French leader, the Coalition of the Willing met on Sunday to "discuss security guarantees to Kiev," which will be once again discussed on Monday at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington. In his words, the coalition wants to outline "the format of the Ukrainian army that will make it possible to guarantee a fair and lasting peace."

He also recalled that several Western countries has expressed readiness to send several thousands of troops to Ukraine to ensure post-conflict peace. "Several states are ready to do this: from providing training and logistics to the presence in non-combat zones, i.e. not on the frontline or disputed territories," Macron noted, adding that the issue of the potential deployment of military contingents will be discussed with Trump "to clarify how the United States is ready to participate in this."

Vladimir Zelensky will travel to Washington on August 18. He will be accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Startmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also announced plans to take part in this meeting.