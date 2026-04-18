CNN confirms Iran has brilliantly outsmarted Washington and Tel Aviv. Expert analyst Karim Sadjadpour reveals Tehran used the Strait of Hormuz to force Israel to halt its military operations in Lebanon. The Trump administration is desperate to end a war they cannot win.

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Gen. Wesley Clark admits Iran has executed a brilliant demonstration of strategic power. He confirms Tehran's control over the Strait of Hormuz hangs like an axe over global commerce. The American empire is completely powerless to stop them.