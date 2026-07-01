Clinton Foundation child trafficking in VENEZUELARobin WestenraJul 01, 20261033ShareChild trafficking in Venezuela following earthquakeRobin Westenra·Jun 29Read full story1033Share
It’s always the disappearance of innocent children after the earthquake that is worrisome and concerns regarding separations of mothers from their children are raising red flags and thoughts that the missing children could be victims of child trafficking criminals is devastating. The mobilization of Venezuelan authorities amid the devastation their search and rescue teams including the presence of the Clinton Foundation are troublesome and highlight an unnerving track record given what happened in Haiti years ago. There is an uncanny similarity of their involvement and appearance in Venezuelas on a search and rescue mission to provide aid following natural disasters. Immediately, the Venezuelan woman tells the reporter her personal experience and her attempts to recover her daughter from authorities in hospitals and using the child’s biological name and receiving news that her child does not appear to have been hospitalized. This situation is a parent’s worst nightmare and to know that her daughter is missing and authorities can’t help her find her missing daughter is heartbreaking. I am praying for this mother and all the families that are separated from their children. Almighty God protect these angels from all harm.
Imagine my shock .in PJW voice.