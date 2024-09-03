The Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea are hot, yet hurricane season has entered a lull just days before its peak. Earlier this year, climate alarmists warned about elevated tropical activity due to 'climate change,' but their forecast has proven incorrect.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue has offered his take on why tropical development activity remains depressed:

Maue said:

While Saharan dust clouds have contributed to dry and stable air just above the surface, the circulation from the Northeast Atlantic over the cold Canary Current has penetrated even more dry air deep into the tropics. We haven't seen this in 50 years.

The meteorologist pointed to the massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, that catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to what some are saying is the driving force behind the Earth's most recent warming trends...

What can cause all of this? The massive submarine Hunga Tonga volcano in 2022 is the obvious culprit for tampering with the Hadley Cell and ITCZ. But it could also be some entirely new pattern we haven't seen caused by a combination of solar activity and unprecedented warming.

He continued:

Reminder the lack of hurricanes is not entirely inconsistent with climate change predictions. We will see fewer hurricanes, but the ones that do develop will be climate fueled and reach Category 6+ Right now, the oceans up to the lower stratosphere are overheating -- too hot.



We will see fewer hurricanes, but the ones that do develop will be climate fueled and reach Category 6+



Right now, the oceans up to the lower stratosphere are overheating -- too hot. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 2, 2024

Maue concluded:

I think it's all the 🌋 + ☀️ and weird effects of pandemic shutting down industry + pollution. The Earth 🌎 absorbed way too much shortwave radiation! What do you think? Here on X, everyone has a PhD in something, so any explanation deserves a fair hearing.



I think it's all the 🌋 + ☀️ and weird effects of pandemic shutting down industry + pollution. The Earth 🌎 absorbed way too much shortwave radiation! — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) September 2, 2024

Separately, John Shewchuk, a certified consulting meteorologist, wrote on X:

"This is expected because of the unprecedented Tonga volcano which is causing an unprecedented global warming spike which is now showing up in the models as unprecedented failures -- because the models are tuned to only known air/ocean dynamics. Tonga is causing unknown effects."

Recall our weather note in mid-July titled "Tonga Volcano Contributed To Global Warming, Not Cow Farts Or Taylor Swift's Private Jet."

In 2023, we asked: "Is Tonga's Volcano Eruption Set To Warm Earth?"

Why do leftist corporate media outlets refuse to even acknowledge the Tonga volcano as a possible driver in the recent tick-up in global warming? It's probably because it doesn't align with the narrative that human-produced carbon dioxide drives climate change.

July 5, 2024

By Javier Vinós

The climate event of 2023 was truly exceptional, but the prevailing catastrophism about climate change hinders its proper scientific analysis. I present arguments that support the view that we are facing an extraordinary and extremely rare natural event in climate history…..

From unexplored trenches to the Bermuda Triangle, the world's oceans are filled with unsolved mysteries.

But one of the strangest questions is why a vast patch of the Atlantic Ocean has suddenly begun to cool at record speeds.

Until March, the central Atlantic had been experiencing its hottest warm weather event since 1982, hitting highs of 30° (86°F).

However, this was followed by a dramatic temperature swing, with surface water temperatures plummeting below 25°C (72°F) - and scientists still don't know what has caused it.

Michael McPhaden, of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) told Live Science: 'We are still scratching our heads as to what's actually happening.'

