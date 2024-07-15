Since the onset of the covid plandemic I have had to ask more and more questions about the narrative I have accepted for so long.

Now, some of the things I have taken for granted are, at the very least open to question.

You will never find me use terms like “scam” (although much of it is that but it is ESSENTIAL to question.

Perhaps I have traversed a similar route as oncologist, Angus Dalgeish?

By Professor Angus Dalgleish

I have recently been delving into the climate change controversy and, though late to the game, I have been horrified to find what genuinely science-based organisations like the Global Warming Policy Foundation have been trying to communicate – up against de-platforming and censorship – that the world wide rush to Net Zero is entirely based on (yes, you guessed it) useless computer models and simulations which have been heavily doctored to give the required answer. Past data has been homogenised to make it look as if recent climate change is something to do with manmade CO 2 production when the available raw data shows no recent correlation at all and complete ignorance of the fact that rising CO 2 levels tend to follow temperature change and not cause it.

It then dawned on me that this manipulation of weather history is no different from analysing the effects of the covid vaccine programme.

NZ investigator, Ian Wishart has been pointing out large gaps in the data of the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and has just come out with the following.

NIWA appears to have misled Parliament and Minister Ayesha Verrall regarding missing storm data in the Climate of Fear study. It claimed no data was missing without verifying this.

Documents released under the Official Information Act show NIWA did not thoroughly analyze the Climate of Fear study. It didn’t review 26 historical storm events mentioned, including 21 flagged as missing from NIWA’s database

Senior management’s failure to address criticism from the study raises doubts about NIWA’s competence, integrity, and adherence to information laws, impacting its reputation as a reliable climate research organisation.

…NIWA also purported to debunk the CoF study in a series of statements to the news media and then on the NIWA website itself.

The problem? There’s no evidence in the 884 page OIA document drop that NIWA even read the study, let alone carried out a point by point analysis of each of the 26 historical storm events listed in the CoF study, 21 of which were listed in the study as “missing” from NIWA’s Historical Weather Events (HWE) database, often used by media and researchers….

Here is his earlier article

Most of New Zealand’s biggest historic storms and cyclones are missing from NIWA’s Historic Weather Events Database (DATA GAPS>80%)

The missing data is crucial for providing answers about whether extreme climate events are becoming more common (FREQUENCY)

The missing data is crucial for journalists and researchers trying to compare the magnitude of modern climate events with those of the past (INTENSITY)

Between 1868 and 1890 NZ was being hit yearly on average by storms similar to or more powerful than Cyclone Bola

Five storms geographically bigger and with deeper barometric lows than Cyclone Gabrielle struck New Zealand between 1868 and 1890, revealing that what we call a 1-in-250yr event was actually closer to a 1-in-4yr event back then

The late 1800s was a much colder, low carbon climate, raising fundamental questions about how extreme weather events play out in the real world vs computer modelling

I think it is important to hear the voices of those who have been silenced whether right or wrong.

The dramatic, if largely unpublicised, recovery in Arctic sea ice is continuing into the New Year. Despite the contestable claims of the ‘hottest year ever’ (and even hotter in 2024), Arctic sea ice on January 8th stood at its highest level in 21 years. Last December, the U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Centre (NSIDC) revealed that sea ice recorded its third highest monthly gain in the modern 45-year record. According to the science blog No Tricks Zone, the reading up to January 8th has now far exceeded the average for the years 2011-2020. It also exceeds the average for the years 2001-2010, and points directly upwards with regard to the average for the years 1991-2000.

By P Gosselin on 14. January 2024

Some alarmist scientists claim it’s the hottest year on record, yet Arctic sea ice for this date stands at its highest level in 21 years.

Hat-tip: EIKE here.

Source: NSIDC

This year’s reading – up to January 8 – has now far exceeded the average for the years 2011-2010, also exceeds the average for the years 2001-2010 and points directly upwards with regard to the average for the years 1991-2000:

Source: NSIDC

Much like Greenland, the Arctic continues to defy the dogmatic prophecies of the AGW party; and the party has long needed a time machine to confirm its hopeless predictions: “Ice-free in summer by 2014”.

Where’s the melt?

The latest update shows the tide seems to have turned for Arctic sea ice, especially this season, which has seen the largest extent in 21 years (since 2003). At 13,741 km², the total area for 2024 is well above the 2011-2020 average and even exceeds the 2001-2010 average:

Source. NSIDC

From the website of the National Snow and Ice Data Center

July 3, 2024

The Arctic sea ice cover in June 2024 retreated at a below average pace, leading to a larger total sea ice extent for the month than in recent years. Many areas of open water have developed along the Arctic Ocean coast. Sea ice in Hudson Bay continues to track at the lowest levels seen in the satellite data record. In the Antarctic, extent remains above the 2023 record-setting low extent but is still well below all other years in the satellite era.

There is denial (or, at least ignoring) of this from those who are set to benefit from the agenda rather than the truth

The massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to what some are saying is the driving force behind the most recent warming event on Earth. Meanwhile, the 'green' cult, their climate alarmist friends, including Greta and Al Gore, and their allies in the leftist corporate media, relentlessly push the fossil fuels and cow farts narratives to explain the so-called global warming crisis.

In a recent op-ed, Las Vegas Review-Journal's Victor Joecks recounted the scorching 120F-degree days across the Las Vegas metro area this month. He noted, "The national mainstream media blames global warming."

Joecks cited Reuters and CNN reports, sounding the alarm on climate change for the "chaos" that is "driving extreme heat waves across the world." He noted that even the Nevada Democrat Party attacked the Republican governor for ending "the state's climate plan."

Unlike Reuters and CNN, who mostly stick to government-approved narratives and embrace the mass censorship blob across the Western world, with critical thinking skills lacking and stopping at fossil fuels and cow farts, Joecks actually does real reporting, and instead of peddling leftist climate change misinformation and disinformation...

Remember this from Greta.

Joecks tells readers not to consider cow farts, Taylor Swift's private jet, and Jeff Bezos' superyacht as some of the drivers in global warming, but actually, "The underwater volcano erupted in Tonga."

Here's more from Joecks:

But consider this. In January 2022, a huge underwater volcano erupted in Tonga, an island nation in the southwest Pacific Ocean. The blast sent a massive amount of water into the Earth's stratosphere. In August 2022, NASA reported it was "equal to 10 percent of the water already present in that atmospheric layer." Major volcanic eruptions "typically cool Earth's surface by ejecting gases, dust and ash that reflect sunlight back into space," NASA wrote. In contrast, "water vapor traps heat." That led to predictions from scientists. In September 2022, Live Science wrote, "50 million tons of water vapor from Tonga's eruption could warm Earth for years." The Associated Press reported in 2022 that the eruption "could wind up warming the Earth." NPR reported at the time that it usually takes two to three years for "sulfate aerosols from volcanoes to fall out of the stratosphere. But the water from the Jan. 15 eruption could take 5-10 years to fully dissipate." Do the math and you're looking at higher temperatures in 2024. Hmm. Late last month, New Scientist confirmed it. "Record amount of water from 2022 Tonga eruption is still in atmosphere," it reported. That water is "possibly contributing to global warming." Given how many of their past climate predictions haven't come true, you would think scientists would be bragging about getting one right. Nope. The volcano's role in increasing global temperatures is either ignored or downplayed. It appears climate alarmists fear attention on it will complicate their global warming alarmism. And it does. It's a reminder that the climate and mankind's response to it consists of more than one variable. Once you acknowledge that, the push to eliminate fossil fuels falls apart. Look at climate-related deaths. They're down more than 95 percent in the past century. A major reason is that the energy from fossil fuels has helped raise global living standards. When people are wealthier, they can afford things such as air conditioners and higher quality construction. The latter limits the devastation and death from natural disasters such as hurricanes. Even if you believe human activity contributes to global warming, cheap, reliable fuel saved dramatically more lives than a slightly cooler globe would have. Mankind can't control the weather, but innovation — powered by fossil fuels — has made all temperatures much more bearable. On the volcanic explosivity index, Tonga ranked six, making it the most violent eruption on Earth since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. Even with the biggest blast in decades, leftist corporate media ignores and continues blaming cow farts and stresses the need for you to give up on meat and eat insects.

Let's revisit the rising water levels narrative pushed by the climate cult.

And the climate predictions.

In 2023, we asked: Is Tonga's Volcano Eruption Set To Warm Earth?

The story we are being told would have us believe that the North-West Passage would become navigable year-round.

That does not necessarily be the case

Melting sea ice in the fast-warming Arctic Ocean is not making it easier for sailors to navigate a legendary shortcut between Europe and Asia despite popular belief, scientists said Thursday.

To the contrary, climate change was causing thicker, more hazardous ice to choke the fabled "northwest passage" long-sought by navigators seeking a faster route from the Pacific to the Atlantic Oceans.

Considered virtually impassable a century ago, a growing number of ships have been sailing this remote seaway north of Canada as the thawing of the polar ice promised new opportunities for trade and exploration.

Cargo ships, fishing boats, racing craft and even a large, 1,000-passenger cruise liner were among the vessels to make the once-unthinkable voyage in recent years.

But a new study challenges "the increasingly common belief" that the northwest passage could become a viable alternative shipping route as warming temperatures cause an overall decline in Arctic sea ice.

"We found almost the opposite of what people were assuming," the study's lead author Alison Cook, an expert on polar shipping at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, told AFP.

Far from opening up, Cook and colleagues found that the shipping season in the northwest passage—the number of weeks per year that a vessel can safely navigate—actually shortened between 2007 and 2021.

This was the result of an increase in older, thicker ice from the melting polar cap drifting southward into the passage, where it reinforced choke points and impeded navigation.

This ice posed a greater risk to ships than the younger, thinner ice more common in the Canadian archipelago, said the study published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment.

Storied route

Explorers dreamed for centuries of discovering a northwest passage through the Arctic.

In one of the Arctic's great mysteries, British explorer Sir John Franklin led a storied expedition to chart the course in 1845 that cost two ships and the lives of all aboard.

In 1906, Roald Amundsen became the first European to sail its icy distance.

The journey saves ships approximately 7,000 kilometers (4,300 miles) of distance between Europe and Asia.

As sea ice has considerably declined in the Arctic, the prospect of reshaping global trade flows has renewed geopolitical and economic interest in the storied route.

But the lack of infrastructure, its remoteness, and maze-like shoals and straits make navigation perilous.

The study said that as sea ice has declined, the number of voyages across the entire Canadian Arctic had quadrupled since 1990.

Journeys through the northwest passage have grown too, but remain very low.

Ships entering its straits increased from 112 in 2013 to 160 in 2019, according to the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental organization for the region.

This could change as the planet further warms.

A 2021 peer-reviewed study forecast that the northwest passage would be navigable for at least part of the year if global temperatures rose 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

This latest study did not offer future projections but Cook said the older, thicker ice accumulating in the passage would be there "for quite some time, many years into the future".

"It's more like giving a warning," she said of their findings, "or making people aware (to be) careful still, because it's not opening up anytime soon."

BY CHRIS MORRISON

7 JANUARY 2024

Last year humanity lived through the hottest 12 months in at least 125,000 years, reported an hysterical CNN, a frame of mind replicated throughout much of the mainstream media. Scientists have compared 2023’s “climate change fallout” to a “disaster movie”, added the U.S. cable news channel. All poppycock, needless to say, with a political Net Zero motive, and little if any scientific evidence to back it up. Accurate temperature records barely started before the 20th century, and recent measurements by fixed thermometers have been heavily corrupted by growing urban heat. It is in fact possible using proxy measurements to get a good idea of general temperature movements over the last 125,000 years. All the evidence points to periods of much higher temperatures, notably between 10,000 to 5,000 years ago. The latest science paper examining this trend has just been published, and it points to summer temperatures at least 1.5°C higher around 5,000 years ago in the eastern Mediterranean, at a time when civilisation was developing rapidly.

It is not the only paper recently published that suggests there were much higher temperatures periods in the recent past. The science blog No Tricks Zone reports that Arctic regions with at least six months of current sea ice coverage were ice free nearly all year round between 9,000 to 5,000 years ago, and 2°C warmer than today. Furthermore it was found that temperatures were 7-8°C warmer 130,000 to 115,000 years ago. During the early Holocene from 10,000 years ago it was so warm that boreal forests expanded northward to Arctic regions that are today too cold to support anything other than tundra. Polar bears not only survived without sea ice during the warmer Holocene, but also the much hotter periods over 100,000 years ago. These two papers attest to much warmer periods over the last 125,000 years, and further examples covered in the Daily Sceptic can be found here.

Against this weight of scientific evidence, it is simply incorrect, in fact grossly misleading, to suggest temperatures are at an all-time 125,000-year high. But of course scientific credibility has nothing to do with the relentless campaign of weather catastrophising that is pushing the collectivist Net Zero agenda. Nothing must disturb the set ‘global boiling’ narrative. Few mainstream media outlets, for instance, are likely to report on just released figures from the U.S.-based National Snow and Ice Data Centre, that revealed Arctic sea ice in December 2023 recorded its third highest gain in the 45-year record.

An interesting article was published yesterday in the Conservative Women written by the distinguished medical scientist Professor Angus Dalgleish. Having been a Covid sceptic, he noted that he has recently been delving into climate change. Two words sprang to his mind, “specious and sophistry”. In his view, “the worldwide rush to Net Zero is entirely based on (yes, you guessed it) useless computer models and simulations which have been heavily doctored to give the required answer. Past data have been homogenised to make it look as if recent climate change is something to do with man-made CO 2 production, when the available raw data show no recent correlation at all and complete ignorance of the fact that rising CO 2 levels tend to follow temperature change and not cause it”.

Emotion drives much of mainstream media climate reporting these days. The doomsday sandwich board is standard issue in most newsrooms. “These are temperatures we should not be experiencing,” says Andrew Pershing from Climate Central, quoted by CNN. The “vast majority” of humanity was affected by unusual high heat in 2023, with 7.3 billion people experiencing “at least 10 days of high temperatures with very strong climate fingerprints”. Note how meaningless, unfalsifiable numbers are picked and an immediate unscientific connection is made to long-term changes in the climate. Climate Central specialises in ready-to-publish climate catastrophe media copy, and is funded by a small group of green billionaire foundations.

Lack of any historical perspective is also commonplace. The CNN article quoted Geography Professor Hannah Cloke who said we are “already” seeing more violent storms, heavier rains and floods and more intense, frequent and longer heat waves, droughts and wildfires. Alas little of this is backed up by scientific data, where in reality there is hardly any indication that extreme weather and its impacts are getting much worse.

But when was the climate perfect, asks the science writer Roger Pielke Jnr. in a recent blog post. Climate activists claim that every increment of warming over the pre-industrial baseline of 1850-1900 results in more harm to people and the planet. Pielke notes that this baseline serves as a “climate utopia” since almost nobody has an idea what the climate looked like back then, much less the climate impacts actually experienced. But researchers can piece together some dramatic events particularly in a strong El Niño year, currently being experienced at present, and very powerful in 1877-88. This period saw horrendous drought and famine to add to other major catastrophes around this time. The great U.S. midwestern fires of 1871 killed as many as 2,400 people, and other events were the 1872 Baltic Sea flood, an 1875 midwestern locust swarm of an estimated 12.5 trillion insects, the 1878 China typhoon that killed as many as 100,000 people, and the six major landfall hurricanes in the 1870s, compared with three in the 2010s.

Pielke provides the above graph which shows the dramatic fall in estimated deaths caused by extreme weather since the 1870s. Caution is advised since the estimates are uncertain, although he notes the 1870s and 1920s numbers are certainly under-estimates. While not precise figures, they provide orders of magnitude guidance.

One can only imagine the hysterical and feverish weather speculations of imaginative modern climate journalists if they were plying their trade back in Victorian times. Of one thing you can be certain – human sin would invariably be blamed for upsetting Mother Nature.

Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic’s Environment Editor.

By Kenneth Richard on 1. January 2024

Arctic regions with 6+ months of sea ice coverage today were ice-free nearly year-round 9,000 to 5,000 years ago (2°C warmer) and 130,000 to 115,000 years ago (7-8°C warmer). And yet polar bears survived these periods.

Per a new study, today’s Scandinavian Arctic climate is so cold it is actually “comparable” to that of the late last glacial.

“…the occurrence of the polar bear as far south as 56°N during the Late Glacial in Scandinavia, when climate there was comparable to with modern low [temperature] Arctic climate.”

But during the early Holocene, when it was so warm that boreal forests expanded northward to Arctic regions that are today too cold to support anything other than tundra, there was also little to no sea ice – even in winter – in regions that are today covered in sea ice throughout the autumn, winter, and spring.

“Most sites in the Bering Sea, particularly the western and southern portions of the basin, contain no evidence of sea ice during most of the Holocene.”

Scientists are increasingly admitting polar bears may not need to rely on sea ice to hunt prey, as polar bear remains can be found in regions that had little to no sea ice just a few millennia ago.

“The findings from St. Paul and Unalaska islands are remarkable because they represent the southernmost polar bear presence in the Holocene and date to the Middle Holocene, when climate was generally warmer than today and sea ice in the Bering Sea was only present in winter, if at all.”

“…polar bears living on the St. Paul Island and Unalaska may not have relied only on the presence of sea ice for hunting…”

“…terrestrial-based hunting and foraging have been observed in several polar bear populations around the Arctic at present.”

Polar bears not only survived without sea ice during the warmer Early to Middle Holocene, but also 130,000 to 115,000 years ago, when the Arctic temperatures were “up to 7-8°C above present.”

This study again exposes the falsity of the alarmist narrative that says polar bears are threatened by sea ice losses.

A 2022 study assessed the body condition of polar bears in the Gulf of Boothia – an immense 67,000 km² study region in Canada – and found they have vastly improved in the last decades.

The recent thinning ice in this region seems to have “facilitated a short-term boost in hunting opportunities for bears,” and declining ice thickness and extent “may be partly responsible for the observed improvement in body condition of GB bears.”

The subpopulation of polar bears in this region is considered “stable to likely increasing.”

Meanwhile, the native Inuit populations have been monitoring and hunting these bears for millennia and they actually observe the exact opposite of what we’ve been told by well-funded scientists.

Wong (2021) used interviews with Inuit to access the ecological knowledge of these less-sophisticated polar bear experts. The local populations report polar bears readily adapt to their surroundings and climate, and thus they routinely catch seals in open waters. They do not require sea ice to access prey. Their best body condition (“fat”) is in summer, or when sea ice is thinnest.

The polar bear populations used to be “scarce” in the 1960s and 1970s. People living in the Gulf of Boothia region could go an entire year without seeing even one. Today polar bear populations are growing so rapidly in the Gulf of Boothia that Inuit report humans – especially unarmed children – are in danger. Bears can be seen “everywhere,” and safety has become a grave local concern. The Inuit cannot sleep without fear polar bears will enter their cabins and attack their families.

The Inuit “don’t have a concern” about polar bears handling changes in sea ice extent, or adapting to nearly any environment. They don’t believe the made-up claims about polar bears going extinct due to sea ice decline.

From the other end of the equation

by Andrew Glikson

As temperatures in large parts of the Earth are soaring (cf. 52.3°C in Delhi, flames engulf large regions in California, tornadoes ravage the Gulf of Mexico states, severe drought starve populations in southern Africa and climate extremes continue to taking over large parts of the Earth. Much like oncologists advising patients and their families of a terminal illness, so do climate scientists agonizing while reporting the advent of dangerous warming as temperatures rise and tipping points are broken. But while climate change has become more than evident, there is a heavy price to be paid by those who try to alert the public.



Figure 2. Global temperature relative to 1880-1920 based on the GISS analysis (Hansen et al., 2024).

One of the glaring misconceptions, which ignores the dispersal of greenhouse gases throughout the atmosphere, is as if their global effects depend on the country from which the carbon is extracted. Further, politically originated stigmas labels scientists as some kind of “alarmists” or “Cassandras”. A threat of institutional penalties affects scientist’s jobs. Along with the dominion of vested pro-carbon interests these factors drive humanity blind toward the Sixth Mass Extinction of Species.





Figure 3. A prolonged dry spell in southern Africa in early 2024 scorched crops and threatened food security for millions of people.

In private conversations, many climate scientists express far greater concern at the progression and consequences of global warming than they do in public.

A number of prominent climate scientists representing the scientific consensus on climate change, as documented by the IPCC, have tried their best to convey the message in public forums, but were mostly shunned by conservative media. At the same time many climate scientists tend to regard the IPCC-based climate consensus as too optimistic. An article titled When the End of Human Civilization Is Your Day Job (Richardson, 2015) states … “Among many climate scientists, gloom has set in. Things are worse than we think, but they can’t really talk about it … Climate scientists have been so distracted and intimidated by the relentless campaign against them that they tend to avoid any statements that might get them labelled “alarmists”, instead retreating into a world of charts and data.“



As stated by Noam Chomsky: “It’s interesting that these public climate debates leave out almost entirely a third part of the debate, namely a very substantial number of scientists, competent scientists, who think that the scientific consensus is much too optimistic. A group of scientists at MIT came out with a report about a year ago describing what they called the most comprehensive modelling of the climate that had ever been done. Their conclusion, which was unreported in public media as far as I know, was that the major scientific consensus of the international commission is just way off, it’s much too optimistic … their own conclusion was that unless we terminate use of fossil fuels almost immediately, it’s finished. We’ll never be able to overcome the consequences. That’s avoided in the debate.”



Antarctica is losing ice at an average rate of more than 150 billion tons per year, and Greenland is losing more than 270 billion tons per year, adding to sea level rise. Some glaciologists and Arctic scientists consider the accelerated rate of glacial melt in Greenland and West Antarctica may result in little remaining ice over these terrains toward the end of the century, leading to sea level rise on the scale of many meters, with catastrophic consequences for coastal and river valley population centres.



The Arctic Ocean contains vast amounts of carbon accumulated during the Pleistocene ice ages. The greenhouse effect of methane traps up to 100 times more heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide within a 5 year period, and 72 times more within a 20 year period. Atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide – continued their climb during 2023 according to the latest measurements from NOAA and CIRES scientists. The current CO₂ growth rate threatens an irreversible shift in the state of the Earth climate through looming tipping points, including transient cooling events induced by flow of cold ice melt water into the oceans from Greenland and Antarctica; Glikson (2019).

Figure 4. Carbon dioxide at Mauna Loa, Hawaii.

There is little evidence that climate science had much of an effect on the outcome of the Paris Agreement. The warming target of +1.5°C has already been breached over the continents or is masked by the reflective albedo of transient sulphur aerosols. At the current growth rate of ~3 ppm/year CO₂ will rise closer to the stability threshold of the polar ice sheets.

Little encouragement can be gained from the non-binding promises emerging from climate conferences, which James Hansen described as a “fraud”.

While the implications of the global climate emergency have reached the defence establishment, the world continues to spend near to $2.4 trillion each year on the military instead on the protection of life.



As the portents for a major mass extinction of species are rising – who will defend life on Earth?

A/Prof. Andrew Y Glikson

Earth and climate scientist