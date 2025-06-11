I have no time today, so all information is from one source

BREAKING: CLASHES AND ARRESTS AS I.C.E. PROTESTS ERUPT IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Protesters are clashing with police in downtown Chicago tonight, during demonstrations against ICE and federal immigration raids.

Demonstrators threw items, and several were detained by police.

The protestors condemned recent mass deportations and reports of immigrants being detained during routine immigration appointments.

Local leaders expressed concern about separated families, urging solidarity.

Additional, larger protests are expected at Federal Plaza.

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Los Angeles after Trump deployed National Guard troops and Marines to assist immigration operations.

More video:

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/breaking-anti-i-c-e-protests-now-in-new-york-city

The city of Los Angeles, California has imposed a CURFEW as of 8:00 PM local time.

In response to the third day of rioting, arson attacks, property damage, and even looting over federal immigration raids, Los Angeles is __finally__ doing something to curtail the lawlessness.

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/national-news/breaking-news-los-angeles-imposes-8-00-pm-curfew