I came across a graph from Newsweek which made me realise I only had half the picture.

Full List of Countries Hit With Reciprocal Tariffs

CountryTariffs Charged to the U.S.A. (%)U.S.A. Discounted Reciprocal Tariffs (%)

SOURCE: https://www.newsweek.com/trump-reciprocal-tariff-chart-2054514

This shows quite clearly that some countries, enabled by the globalist “rules based order” were able to levy hefty tariffs against US goods while benefiting from tariff-free access for consumer goods produced by slave labour and sold in the US by corporations like Nike and Apple.

For example, tariffs against the US by China are 67% compared to Trump’s 34%. With China’s reciprocal tariffs of 34% will this be on top of what was already the case.

I can’t get a clear answer on this. AI seems to be obfuscating.

As my piece I posted earlier will make clear the situation is complicated with lots of unforeseen consequences especially during a World War and a tanking economy