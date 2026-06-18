Liz Gunn speaks with researcher Clare Swinney about alarming preparations underway in New Zealand councils for a potential high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI / bird flu) scenario. Swinney details millions of dollars allocated by the Ministry for Primary Industries for planning, including chicken culling and carcass disposal, dairy cattle considerations, PPE stockpiling, water treatment, and emergency communications.



The discussion examines the scientific claims, reliance on PCR testing, historical precedents of mass culling overseas, and parallels with previous pandemic responses. Swinney and Gunn question the transparency of these behind-the-scenes meetings and the potential impacts on food supply and public trust.



Links:

https://clareswinney.wordpress.com/2026/03/23/nz-insider-warns-covid-blueprint-guiding-bird-flu-pandemic-planning/

https://clareswinney.wordpress.com/2026/02/16/whats-the-latest-bird-flu-scare-really-about/



BBC article regarding the mRNA bird flu vaccine trial: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cy4...



Prof Jemma Geoghegan speaks about avian influenza (video):





The paper by David Crowe and Torsten Engelbrecht titled: Avian flu virus H5N1: No proof for existence, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential; non-“H5N1” causation omitted: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles...



Dr Sam Bailey - Taking Away Your Chickens:



Dr Sam Bailey - Secrets of Influenza:



Jon Rappoport - The Creation of A False Epidemic: https://solari.com/the-creation-of-a-...



Jon Rappoport on Substack:



Avian influenza newsletters, fact sheets, science reports, and other resources (MPI): https://www.mpi.govt.nz/biosecurity/p...



New Zealand Clinical Research - Current Trials: https://www.nzcr.co.nz/current-trials/



More than One Billion NZ dollars to Moderna from US Government for mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine:

https://fortune.com/well/article/bird...



Jon Fleetwood Article - $19.4 Billion Federal Influenza Pandemic Bill Introduced: H.R. 8447:

https://jonfleetwood.substack.com/p/1...



Vitamin D Is More Effective Than Flu Vaccine, Study Says,

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/ar...



WHO - Global Influenza Programme: https://www.who.int/teams/global-infl...



Follow Clare:

https://clareswinney.wordpress.com/



Contact Clare: clareswinney@hotmail.com

