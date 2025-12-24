The chances that US President Donald Trump will be sunk by the leak of a new wave of scandalous Jeffrey Epstein emails are as slim as those that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will be eliminated by the anti-corruption investigation that forced two of his ministers to resign over bribes in shady energy deals in a starving country.

President Trump

By TMZ Staff

Published December 23, 2025 11:06 AM PST | Updated December 23, 2025 1:51 PM PST

President Trump‘s name just came up in the Epstein Files in a huge way ... there’s an FBI document where someone apparently told authorities Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped a female.

The claim is part of an unclassified FBI intake form from October 2020 ... and the document says someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit to report potential information related to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

In the intake report -- essentially a detailed summary of a tip received by FBI personnel from a civilian -- there’s a redacted name that states “he raped me” in reference to Trump. A redacted name is also quoted as saying, “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein.” The age of the alleged victim is unclear.

The report -- which does not offer corroboration or note any further investigation into this particular tip -- also states a redacted name “reported she had met a lady who invited her daughters [redacted names] to a fancy hotel and met Donald Trump and some of his friends in 1997.”

Trump’s name is all over the intake report ... including one part where someone claims they used to work as a limo driver in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area, and once picked up Trump and took him to the DFW airport.

The person claims they overheard Trump on a phone in the limo saying the name “Jeffrey” multiple times and making reference to “abusing some girl.”

We reached out to The White House ... they referred us to a DOJ statement that some of the evidence in the files is sensationalized and false, especially claims “made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election.”

We’ve also reached out to Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ... so far, no word back.

Justice Department releases most significant batch of Jeffrey Epstein files yet, including some that mention Trump

The Justice Department released a third batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, including some that have references to President Donald Trump.

«The Justice Department, which is legally required to release the files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, acknowledged the Trump appearances in a post on social media, and said some include “untrue and sensationalist claims.”» NBC News wrote.

New files have emerged on the Esetein case, including an email about flights between 1993 and 1996.

The email, sent on January 7, 2020, under the heading “RE: Epstein Flight Logs,” states that the tycoon “is listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present.” “On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein were the only two registered passengers; on another, the passengers were Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman.”

‘He RAPED me’: Trump’s sexual abuse EXPOSED in new Epstein files

A victim’s testimony in a newly-released batch of Epstein files reveals that both Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein raped her and subsequently threatened her with her life.

The disclosed document also mentions that Trump was overheard by his driver repeatedly referencing Epstein while talking about “abusing some girl”.

The victim was later found dead with her head “blown off”.

While the incident was officially ruled as drug-related suicide, officers on the scene stated “there was no way it was suicide”.

Epstein’s prison mail reveals BOMBSHELL: Trump and ‘young nubile girls’

A letter sent by Epstein from prison claims Trump shared his love for young girls.

All prison mail is monitored by authorities… Epstein died just days later.

