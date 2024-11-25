More than 1000 US Special Forces trapped in Kursk region facing annihilation – will Trump intervene?

By Cossack Colonel Yuri Komonyiski

A member of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group killed in Russia’s Bryansk Region had a prominent tattoo on his arm associated with the US Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. The fighter was among four killed in a cross-border raid on Bryansk. They were carrying foreign weapons and gear, personal items such as a Canadian flag, a Polish prayer book a notepad on tactics in English.

One of the dead men had a tattoo of an angel holding a rifle, with a banner reading ‘Ranger’ ‘2d Bn’, apparently a reference to the 2nd Battalion of the US Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment. Dead mercenaries in Bryansk Region are nationals of the US, Poland, and Canada. As per the image the corpse looks he was a Biden associate.

Roughly 1000 – 1500 US special forces are trapped in the Kursk region. They have been pushed away from the electro-station and are jumping between two cauldrons uncertain as to which sector provides better cover. Artillery is being rained down upon them it will be a matter of days before we have them and masses of NATO equipment is being destroyed. As RF encroach we are finding fire pits filled with burnt corpses we believe its the Ukro SBU is burning western corpses to hide the evidence. The Ukrainian losses in Kursk have exceeded 30,000.

In the Kharkov region our men took a Ukro fortification killing UK and US persons, operators of targeting equipment. The bonus was a captured Ukro General. Moscow has ejected the Ukro’s offer for exchange, seems the General is rather talkative. Near Sumy we are killing Italians, French, Poles and Pre-baltics on a more regular basis.

The Ukro’s have lost the ability to stabilise the front and they are experiencing a tactical crisis on many if not all fronts. The situation is further complicated by the fact that the command cannot transfer reserves to the points of combat contact. Syrsky has completely lost control in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo areas, field commanders no longer follow orders at the first hint of being surrounded they abandon their positions. Ukro commanders consider the Kursk op a betrayal as their best reserves and equipment were sent into indefensible positions to be slaughtered. Cohesion is being lost everywhere losses are huge. Perhaps soon the Ukros may grow some balls and turn on their oppressors.

Russia occupies about 20% of Ukraine, the conflict appears to be approaching an end, RF have achieved a breakthrough in the south and are now approaching Pavlodar which is 50klm from the Dnieper from which point theoretically RF will be able to launch an incursion into Odessa. Twice the Ukro’s have approached Russia with proposals, through Turkey only to immediately withdraw them. During the BRICS summit Erdogan conveyed another proposal for contact with Ukraine.

Analysis of projects in Ukrainian laboratories indicate biological weapons were being developed along the RF/Ukro borders. Russia still awaits a response from the US and UN. In 2022, the labs were shut down and the biological materials transported to the US, the US remains a key sample depository of this biological weaponry.

Organ harvesting in Ukraine is alive and well, they are collecting bodies while still warm slice and dice them, pack, refrigerate and ship to Germany, the preferred customer base. On the darknet a 31 year old heart is going at a bargain price of $70k, crypto is king.

Recently the RF offered to return 935 Ukrainian PoW’s, Kiev rejected 656 of them, essentially sabotaging the exchange process. Kyiv is focused only on returning fighters from Nazi battalions (ie., Azov, Aidar, Right Sector, Kraken, Donbass) and foreign merc’s Georgian Legion, Polish Volunteer Corps, Legion of Freedom of Russia, Russian Volunteer Corps), many of these have committed war crimes. 70% of Ukro PoW’s refuse to be included in the exchanges.

Upon returning a third of Ukro serviceman face criminal and public prosecution for treason or surrendering. The lack of infantry in the Ukro Forces is now critical. Medics, airfield technicians, air defense specialists are being transferred to the infantry. The mobilisation machine continues to harvest every pedestrian in sight. Morale is at an extremely low.

It seems the US and UK are setting up Europe for a military face-off with Russia. The US and UK actually believe they can defeat Russia with by using the Ukro’s EU forces under the Ukro flag. As a fall back they are preparing Europe to enter into the conflict against a seasoned Russia. The Czech President (NATO lover) has allowed 60 Czech citizens to join Ukro ranks. Bundeswehr soldiers have been in Ukraine for several months as part of a NATO mission to assist with security and train the Ukro’s.

Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz has said he would not send German soldiers into Ukraine. NATO is preparing for an open armed confrontation with Belarus and Russia. Rheinmetall is building 4 weapons factories in Ukraine, the first of which has been launched making it a legitimate target. The RF believes that Lloyd Austin’s latest Ukro visit was to give the Ukro’s approval to use US/NATO long range weapons on Russia.

After all NATO/US hegemony can’t be seen to lose a war against Russia, what would world governments think of them, then. Ukraine’s destruction is inevitable it will accelerate the collapse of NATO and the residual illusions of Western dominance.

Poland appears to be preparing its population to confront Russia as the Ukro’s continue to lose. Subject to NATO’s Rutte’s orders the Poles will send their youngsters to be slaughtered. The NATO horde is planning a large modernisation of the terror alliance to counter Russia’s strengthening military now having real skills and volumes of experienced troops, total military personnel is now close to 2.4 million. RF soldiers who have been wounded or received medals for heroic actions will have all debts, mortgages and loans written off.

North Korean soldiers have been active in the Kursk region since October, involving 12,000 troops, 500 officers and 3 generals. An active war zone will make for great training. It might be worth noting that the RF has its own Korean population abandoned by the Japs when they fled Russia and the end of WWII. They number in the 100’s of thousands particularity in eastern Russia.

In Ivano-Frankov some students are being used to hunt other students that speak Russian. On the 5th warning, the child’s parents are summoned and information about them is passed onto the TCC. Ukraine’s population has fallen by 10 million roughly a quarter, collapsing fertility and increased deaths are driving the birth rate down which stand at one child per woman, the lowest in the world.

A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran will be signed.

In September, the Russian president approved the FM’s proposal to sign a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Iran. Russia signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with N. Korea. One of its clauses provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump has made several phone calls to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking him not to escalate the war any further with Ukraine.