Seemorerocks

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Lb 🇨🇦's avatar
Lb 🇨🇦
5h

Good you should never have supported the terrorist attacks on Iran

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
6h

The smartest things the UK ever did was helping the US pick a fight with Russia, essentially shut down carbon energy, open their borders to illegal aliens, imprison caucasion Brits for speaking out against government policy, try to move away from all cheap Russian oil, and of course...join the WHO in enforcing the miraculous life saving covid jabs. It is a string of unbelievable brilliance. Starmer is not just a savant...he is a Savior. You should all be so happy. Now he will get you through this next phase, unscathed.

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