https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/component/content/article/claim-united-kingdom-to-begin-fuel-and-electricity-rationing-in-one-week?catid=17&Itemid=101

A person who only identifies himself as “an Insider” has claimed that the United Kingdom (UK) will implement fuel and electricity rationing beginning in one week from yesterday, Friday, March 27, 2026.

He claims as follows:

“Insider here. The government has a top secret “DFS” (no not the sofa company) schedule. Demand Flexibility Service plan in motion. It will start in one week.

What’s that? it means that there will be rationed fuel, and “balancing” of power (aka turning off power in certain areas). This allegedly means having electricity for only 3 hours a day!

There is some good news in that gas supplies will be prioritized for homes, hospitals etc., however your gas boiler at home is not going to work when there is no grid.

I sincerely urge you to get tinned food, buy some power banks / batteries if you can afford Lithium ones or if not car batteries, and to get cash out while you can.

He went on to day:

I’m not in number 10 or anything, but I have been briefed on the emergency plans. As have MANY others. The UK gov is basically planning for rolling blackouts, energy rationing, grid shut downs. And if the grid does actually shut down, we’re in big shit. As in it may not restart despite what national grid says. Right now, they’re trying to stop you panicking, but they are