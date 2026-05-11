Whoever speaks of a “cruise catastrophe” on the MV Hondius has signed on to the cartel’s script. Here is the naked truth about today’s 09.05.2026:



No Tourists:

On board were exclusively Dutch nationals—but no vacationers. This is a closed group of specialists in biosciences and logistics. An operational test run under the guise of an expedition!



The Owner Connection:

The ship of Oceanwide Expeditions is directly linked to the pharma lobby through its financiers. These ships are mobile laboratories in lawless spaces, far from civilian oversight.



The Staging:

That these professionals now claim to have “discovered” a “Hanta Virus” (never scientifically isolated!) is the crowning absurdity.



Here are the facts for skeptics to read up on:



Ship Details & Operator: http://oceanwide-expeditions.com/our-fleet/m-v-hondius

m/v Hondius

Hondius is the first-registered Polar Class 6 vessel in the world, meeting the latest and highest Lloyd’s Register standards for ice-strengthened cruise ships. Surpassing the requirements of the Polar Code adopted by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Hondius represents the most flexible, advanced, innovative touring vessel in the polar regions, thoroughly optimized for exploratory voyages that provide you the utmost first-hand contact with the Arctic and Antarctica.

***



Background on Ownership Structures: http://oceanwide-expeditions.com/about-oceanwide/our-story



Scientific Basis (Virus Isolation): http://samueleckert.net/isolat-truth-fund/

(ed. I cannot open this link)



ZDF and the cartel parties are lying about the nationalities to invent a “global threat.” In truth, it’s a rigged game between pharma owners and their own staff.



We won’t be fooled anymore.



The FRG is no testing ground for your plandemic phantoms!