Seemorerocks

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Stephan Hokke's avatar
Stephan Hokke
4h

Thankyou for this. Facts are so inconvenient when they collide with the messages we get from the mainstream. Keep on digging!

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Anna Harper's avatar
Anna Harper
6h

Fascinating!! the dots keep lining up! How does this connect to the meeting of the 'three covert deviants' in Toronto?

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